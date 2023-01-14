Read full article on original website
Idaho legislator pushing for the end of personal bills in the Idaho House
Rep. Vito Barbieri is sponsoring a new resolution that would eliminate so-called personal bills in the Idaho House of Representatives. If adopted, House Resolution 2 would eliminate seven words from House Rule 6 so that the rule would state “No bill shall be introduced except by committee…” Most bills in the Idaho House go through […] The post Idaho legislator pushing for the end of personal bills in the Idaho House appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho House to vote on bill requiring hand recounts of ballots during election audits
The first bill of 2023 session, which amends Idaho law related to election audits, is heading to the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives for a vote. On Tuesday, the House State Affairs Committee voted to send House Bill 1 to the floor of the Idaho House with a recommendation it passes. Rep. Julianne […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill requiring hand recounts of ballots during election audits appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Health and Welfare Director Fields Funding Questions in First day of Budget Hearing
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare makes up about one-third of the state’s total budget each year. That’s because — as Director Dave Jeppesen explained in a hearing Tuesday — the department serves an enormous segment of Idahoans, through a range of different programs. Jeppesen...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d'Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week's State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and...
Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper. "The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have...
Bills to Prevent 'Excessive Rent' Hikes Proposed in Washington State House
A pair of bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases in Washington state were introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. House Bill 1388 would prevent “excessive rent increases,” defined in the proposed legislation as “a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by the CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%.”
Senate Bill Would Allow Idaho Contractors to Disregard Federal Gender Rule on State Contracts
BOISE - A bill that would allow contractors in Idaho to disregard a federal executive order barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity for certain projects was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday morning. Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sponsored Senate Bill 1003. He...
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
Washington Legislature may include disputed capital gains tax revenue in state budget
(The Center Square) – The majority party’s top budget writer in the Washington State Senate can’t say if the state’s 2023-25 operating budget will include anticipated revenue from a new capital gains income tax currently in legal limbo. “I don’t know the answer to that right...
Bill Introduced to Restore Police Ability to Engage in Pursuits in Washington State
OLYMPIA - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Olympia that would restore the ability of law enforcement to engage in vehicle pursuits of suspects. In 2021, lawmakers passed a bill that limited vehicle pursuits in which there is probable cause to believe a violent or sexual crime was committed. After those new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists simply driving away from traffic stops. And car thefts jumped.
Washington State to Rely on Outside Help to Comply With Green-Energy law
OLYMPIA — Washington’s climate ambitions rely heavily on undeveloped technology and other states, a Senate committee heard Friday during a hearing on the state’s energy production. Washington eventually will have to import green energy to offset a coming ban on electricity from fossil fuels, Commerce Department energy...
Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Linda Martin grew up with death. As a child, she would see friends at church one week and then never again, she said. When the community’s elders gathered at someone’s home, she assumed the worst: another loss. Martin, who now lives in Oregon,...
Don’t let public schools become 'Peter'
Most of us are familiar with the expression, “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” It means that Peter is being robbed so that Paul can receive a benefit. To mix metaphors, it means that Peter is “getting the short end of the stick.” That is exactly what some right-wing legislators have in mind for Idaho’s public schools. In their scheme, public schools would get to be “Peter” so that private schools can enjoy being “Paul.”
Geographical Pay Gaps Persist When it Comes to Teacher Salary
IDAHO - When it comes to teacher salary in Idaho, location matters. A teacher stands to make $35,000 more — or less — depending on the school. That figure — $35,777, to be exact — is the discrepancy in average teacher salary between Idaho’s highest and lowest-paying districts (Hailey’s Blaine County School District and Prairie Elementary).
Washington State Lawmakers Consider Unemployment Benefits for Illegal Immigrants
A Washington House committee took testimony Jan. 13 on a bill that proposes setting up a new state program to pay undocumented workers unemployment benefits. The bill's prime sponsor, Rep. Amy Walen, D-Kirkland, broke down crying, saying denying jobless payments based on immigration status was "fundamentally unfair." Business lobbyists sympathized...
Washington State House Bill Would Rehire State Workers Forced-out Over Vaccine Status
OLYMPIA - Washington state workers who were forced-out of their jobs because of vaccine mandates could get their jobs back under a bill filed in the state House of Representatives. Nearly 19-hundred Washington state workers were fired, resigned, or retired in October 2021 due to Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccination...
IRS, Idaho State Tax Commission to Begin Accepting and Processing 2022 Tax Returns on January 23
BOISE - The Idaho State Tax Commission will begin processing 2022 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, January 23, 2023, the same day that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins processing federal returns. This year, the IRS says it expects to receive more than 168 million individual tax returns.
Bill Speeds Process to get Cosmetology License in Washington State
Cosmetology students will be able to register for their final exam before they have completed their course work if a bill under consideration by the state Legislature is approved. House Bill 1017, by Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, allows cosmetology students to sign up for and take their final exam within 100...
