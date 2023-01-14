ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislator pushing for the end of personal bills in the Idaho House

Rep. Vito Barbieri is sponsoring a new resolution that would eliminate so-called personal bills in the Idaho House of Representatives.  If adopted, House Resolution 2 would eliminate seven words from House Rule 6 so that the rule would state “No bill shall be introduced except by committee…” Most bills in the Idaho House go through […] The post Idaho legislator pushing for the end of personal bills in the Idaho House appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House to vote on bill requiring hand recounts of ballots during election audits

The first bill of 2023 session, which amends Idaho law related to election audits, is heading to the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives for a vote.  On Tuesday, the House State Affairs Committee voted to send House Bill 1 to the floor of the Idaho House with a recommendation it passes.  Rep. Julianne […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill requiring hand recounts of ballots during election audits  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Big Country News

Bills to Prevent 'Excessive Rent' Hikes Proposed in Washington State House

A pair of bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases in Washington state were introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. House Bill 1388 would prevent “excessive rent increases,” defined in the proposed legislation as “a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by the CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%.”
Daily Montanan

Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing

Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
eastidahonews.com

Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
Big Country News

Bill Introduced to Restore Police Ability to Engage in Pursuits in Washington State

OLYMPIA - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Olympia that would restore the ability of law enforcement to engage in vehicle pursuits of suspects. In 2021, lawmakers passed a bill that limited vehicle pursuits in which there is probable cause to believe a violent or sexual crime was committed. After those new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists simply driving away from traffic stops. And car thefts jumped.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Don’t let public schools become 'Peter'

Most of us are familiar with the expression, “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” It means that Peter is being robbed so that Paul can receive a benefit. To mix metaphors, it means that Peter is “getting the short end of the stick.” That is exactly what some right-wing legislators have in mind for Idaho’s public schools. In their scheme, public schools would get to be “Peter” so that private schools can enjoy being “Paul.”
Big Country News

Geographical Pay Gaps Persist When it Comes to Teacher Salary

IDAHO - When it comes to teacher salary in Idaho, location matters. A teacher stands to make $35,000 more — or less — depending on the school. That figure — $35,777, to be exact — is the discrepancy in average teacher salary between Idaho’s highest and lowest-paying districts (Hailey’s Blaine County School District and Prairie Elementary).
