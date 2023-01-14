Most of us are familiar with the expression, “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” It means that Peter is being robbed so that Paul can receive a benefit. To mix metaphors, it means that Peter is “getting the short end of the stick.” That is exactly what some right-wing legislators have in mind for Idaho’s public schools. In their scheme, public schools would get to be “Peter” so that private schools can enjoy being “Paul.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO