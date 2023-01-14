Read full article on original website
Solana (SOL) Enters Top 10 Crypto List as Market Bounces Back
Just over a month ago, SOL had lost 94% before the end of the year. On Saturday afternoon, Solana’s market value surpassed $9 million. Solana, whose value dropped by more than 80% in only one year, is enjoying a banner year in 2023. According to CMC, the price of SOL has increased by more than 58 percent in the previous week, bringing the total price increase for the month to more than $23.70.
Avalanche partnership with Amazon web services Spikes AVAX price
The price of Avalanche has risen by 33.52% in the past seven days. The price declined by 1.11% in the last 24 hours. In just the past hour, the price grew to $16.86. The day’s high reached $17.28, and the low dropped to $16.22. A tweet about Avax revealed...
Buyer Purchases 69 DeGod NFTs Worth $1 Million Via Magic Eden
Pokeee had promised this on Twitter if his post on January 13 received 1,000 likes. The buyer claimed to oversee a private cryptocurrency fund. On Monday, an unnamed trader who goes by the handle “Pokeee” paid over $1 million to “sweep” 69 DeGods NFTs. Using a technology that allows purchasers to “sweep the floor,” or acquire a specified amount of NFTs, Pokeee acquired the NFTs from a project via the Magic Eden marketplace. To hedge against potential losses, investors may sometimes acquire a large quantity of the lowest-priced NFTs in a project rather than a select few more costly assets.
Digital Currency Group Pauses Paying Out Quarterly Dividends
In a letter to shareholders dated January 17th, the company stated its intention. Winklevoss claims that Genesis owes Gemini $900 million. In an effort to preserve liquidity, venture capital company Digital Currency Group (DCG) has informed its shareholders that it would not be paying out its quarterly dividends until further notice.
Solana Users Can Now Bypass Network Congestion Paying Higher Fees
When the Solana network is busy, Solflare will automatically identify it and raise prices. Priority fees also aid in blockchain network stability by discouraging users from spamming. On Monday, Solflare, a wallet on the Solana network, revealed that users will be able to pay higher gas prices in order to...
CoinFLEX partners with 3AC to raise funds for its new exchange platform
Exchange is to be named “GTX”, where it is believed to be the spin on the defunct FTX. GTX enables its users to trade using their claims. 3AC (Three Arrows Capital Ltd.), a hedge fund established in 2012, and CoinFLEX, a crypto Futures, and Lending exchange shook hands. The founders of these two conglomerates share one common goal: to launch a trading exchange.
Cronos Continues to Rise, Will CRO Hit $0.1?
Cronos (CRO) has seen massive gains in the last 24 hours. According to CMC CRO has increased by 6.27% at the time of writing. Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com exchange, continued to rise in value. The current Cronos (CRO) price is $0.07999, and there has been $107,189,403 worth of trades in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Cronos has increased by 6.27% as per the CMC.
James Turk: Looks Like Bitcoin (BTC) Survived Crypto Winter
Bitcoin has survived crypto winter, as BTC market experience a price surge. BTC stopped trading like a tech stock. Bulls have dominated BTC market in the past week. Global cryptocurrency After several weeks of steady decline, the market is showing signs of life. Gains in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have stoked the fire that has ignited the crypto market. which, despite persistent lows, is continually rising to new heights as a result of learning from past mistakes.
Fidelity-backed Exchange ‘OSL’ Reduces Headcount Amid Sluggish Market
The company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go. OSL is backed by Fidelity, which is a behemoth in the asset management industry. After many months of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange OSL has decided to slash its operating expenses by around a third. This involves reducing the size of the personnel; however, the company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go.
Circle CEO Anticipates More Crypto Firms Filing Bankruptcy in 2023
Jeremy is nevertheless hopeful about forthcoming market innovations. Allaire predicted that crypto contagion will have a negative influence on the market. On Tuesday, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire predicted additional bankruptcy filings in the cryptocurrency sector in 2023. Due to ongoing early-stage company struggles. He is nevertheless hopeful about forthcoming market innovations. And an increase in the pace of crypto adoption in 2023 as a result of advancements in legal frameworks and laws.
Binance 22nd Burn Removed 2 Million BNB Tokens From Circulation
Binance Chain revealed its 22nd BNB Burn Early today. Over 2 million BNB tokens were burned from its supply. The total worth of BNB tokens removed is $600 million. As Binance is following an auto- burn program, it has burned over 2 million BNB tokens for its 22nd burn. The overall worth of the tokens burnt values at $621 million. Further, Binance counts it’s 22nd quarterly burn which started with a goal of removing 100 million tokens from circulation.
Founders of Insolvent Three Arrows Starting New Exchange ‘GTX’
The founders are looking to raise $25 million to start a new exchange called GTX. GTX plans to join the stock securities loan industry, which is predicted to be worth $2T. As per reports, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, the founders of the insolvent cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and the cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex, respectively, are looking to raise $25 million to start a new exchange called GTX. Bankrupt crypto businesses including Mt. Gox, Celsius, BlockFi, and the most recent FTX will be the primary focus of the new exchange’s trading activity.
HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3
HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
Brazil’s Bradesco Tokenizes First Batch of Bank Credit Notes
The bank has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million. The operation was carried out in collaboration with Bolsa OTC. As one of the first Brazilian organizations to use blockchain technology. Bradesco, a major financial institution in Brazil and Latin America, has joined the cryptocurrency revolution. On January 13, 2023, the bank said that, as part of a pilot study to evaluate the viability of these technologies. It has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million.
Crypto.com Signs 8-year Carbon Emission Deal With Climeworks
Crypto.com will have offset all of its direct carbon emissions upon completion. Getting rid of its direct carbon emissions is a goal the firm is excited to achieve. Cryptocurrency projects are beginning to focus on long-term viability. Since last year, when Ethereum made the switch to the PoS consensus method, it has become more eco-friendly and uses less energy.
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
Cronos (CRO) has increased by nearly 6.90% during the past 24 hours. Decentraland (MANA) witnessed a significant surge of 82.07% in a week. While the global crypto market is experiencing rapid bullish momentum, the leading cryptocurrencies have recently seen a significant rally. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency, has reached $21k, and Ethereum (ETH) is on the way to hitting $1,600. The prices of the top altcoins have also risen tremendously in recent days. Let’s look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin Bulls Greatly Influence the Crypto Market
The top virtual currencies were in a state of divergence at the start of trading. BTC has observed an incredible leap of 18.18% throughout the past seven days. On January 17th, the top virtual currencies were in a state of divergence at the start of trading. As the world crypto market cap dwindled by 0.84 percent to $982.47 billion in the preceding 24 hours. The total crypto market volume for that period was augmented by 17.74 percent to a value of $53.46 billion.
VeChain partners with CAFA in blockchain adoption and development in China
As part of the collaboration, VeChain and China Accounting & Finance Association (CAFA) are working together to incorporate blockchain technology into the public accounting sector. CAFA will leverage the VeChain blockchain to develop a secure digital asset management system and an audit platform for Chinese public accounting firms. This will provide auditing firms with more efficient and accurate services and reduce the risk of fraud and other security issues.
Bitcoin Crosses $21K Pumping Crypto Market Cap to $1 Trillion
Bitcoin’s 24h trading volume is up over 10%. The current Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index indicates neutral market sentiment. After a year of turmoil and intense negative market sentiment, Bitcoin (BTC) has now surpassed the $21,000 level projecting positive signals. The dominant crypto’s pump has led the global cryptocurrency market to regain its $1 trillion mark.
Fasttoken holds the public sale of its cryptocurrency, FTN
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 18th January, 2023, Chainwire. Fasttoken (FTN) is excited to announce its initial exchange offering (IEO), set to take place from Jan. 18 to 20, 2023. A limited number of 10 million tokens will be available for public sale, with a price of 0.35 euro per token.
