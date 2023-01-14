Read full article on original website
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing RentDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Pop Pie Co. Planning Another Joint Location With Stella Jean’s In Pacific Beach
The Sweet and Savory Collective Making Plans for Continued Growth in Southern California
La Jolla Shores group puts up roadblock to running event's use of Kellogg parking lot
The Ragnar Relay SoCal proposed blocking 93 parking spaces for the event in April.
Coast News
Escondido not changing RV parking rules yet
ESCONDIDO — The City Council has postponed consideration of stricter RV parking regulations until more information is available regarding permits, city regulations and potential safe parking lots for unhoused individuals living in mobile homes. Due to a vacant District 3 seat, the council’s four-member board failed to approve the...
theregistrysocal.com
Citymark Communities Buys 1.5-Acre Residential Development Site in San Diego for $5.5MM
San Diego, Calif. – Colliers today announced the $5,550,000 sale of a 1.5-acre residential development site located at 4830 Noyes St., San Diego, CA 92109, in north Pacific Beach. The buyer, Citymark Communities, plans to build 11 custom homes and renovate an existing 1930s Spanish-style home. The new homes...
Parcels Near Cal State San Marcos Sold for Nearly $6M in Area Slated for Redevelopment
A 1.25-acre site on East Carmel Street in San Marcos has been sold for $5.8 million, according to a real estate brokerage. Marc Frederick and Reg Kobzi of CBRE’s San Diego office represented the previous owners, Carmel Z LLC and Curlan Ltd., in the sale, to Saianvi Investments LLC.
Santee YMCA Closing Early, Fearing Rally Clashes Over Teen’s Report, Trans Rights
Santee’s YMCA branch says it will close early on Wednesday to protect staff and members ahead of dueling protests sparked by a 17-year-old girl’s account of seeing a naked “adult male” in its women’s locker room. Possible clashes were hinted Tuesday morning by Mike Forzano,...
Drenching Rain Can’t Douse San Diego’s Spirits as MLK Parade Returns With Class
An earlier-than-expected downpour sped up but didn’t end the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Sunday afternoon at the Embarcadero. The next round of rain initially was projected for 5 p.m., after the end of the parade, but at about 3 p.m. participants and spectators brought out umbrellas and ponchos and continued the celebration of the slain civil rights leader.
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE
Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
Customer spike for tire centers as more potholes appear
The much-needed rain is creating pothole problems for drivers, but it's the opposite for tire centers benefiting with lots of business.
countynewscenter.com
County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside
A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
KPBS
Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program
This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
NBC San Diego
What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
times-advocate.com
Overflow creates sinkhole under mobile home park
Monday morning a large sewer line flowing underneath the Casa Grande Mobile Home Park collapsed, creating a sinkhole. On Tuesday another sinkhole was found at a nearby church. As of Monday afternoon, four mobile homes had been evacuated, according to Chris McKinney, Deputy City Manager and Director of Utilities. Two of them were evacuated due to the threat from the sinkhole. Two other mobile homes were evacuated as a precaution because all the power and water had been shut off.
Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California
Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
Cleanup effort underway at Chula Vista Golf Course
Parts of the Chula Vista Golf Course looked more like a river Tuesday after a storm wreaked havoc on the site, which is now closed until at least Thursday.
Heavy rain makes Santee park look wetter than usual
Mast Park in Santee is looking nothing like what locals are used to after all the recent rain.
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
