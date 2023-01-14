Read full article on original website
Kenneth Nesary
3d ago
So what is the purpose to take a top college and create it as a Christian institution .If that doesnt qualify church and state I done know what. Pure politics .
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
DeSantis Blocks AP African-American Studies Course for Breaking Florida’s Anti-CRT Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected a College Board request to approve an African-American Studies course in his state on the grounds that the course violates state law, according to a report. The Advanced Placement (AP) program, of which a pilot has been launched, was reportedly rejected by DeSantis’ administration in a letter to the College Board from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation. The rejection letter dated Jan. 12 said “as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” according to National Review. The letter reportedly added: “in the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion. DeSantis’ controversial “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” signed into law last April, aimed in part to combat the teaching of critical race theory in Florida.Read it at National Review
Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here comes the thought police
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
wlrn.org
State considers greater scrutiny of school library books, warns staff that 'violations' could be crimes
School librarians risk committing a crime if they loan out materials that are considered “harmful to minors”, the Florida Department of Education has warned. The state Board of Education will meet Wednesday to discuss and vote on new proposed standards aimed at increasing scrutiny of library books — and the new guidance for district staff is to “err on the side of caution” when selecting books for school libraries.
AOL Corp
Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field
A proposal began moving forward Tuesday in the Florida House that would allow colleges and universities to steer endorsement deals and compensation opportunities toward student-athletes. The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee unanimously approved the bill (HB 99). The measure would make a significant change to a law, known as...
floridapolitics.com
Florida education leaders say results validate school reopening, shift from Common Core
'Students need to see how math works and what it looks like in the real world.'. As Florida’s new education standards go into effect, state officials want transparency about progress in real time. They want to continue to climb in national rankings. And they want an end to the confusing math curriculum that left many parents angry at Common Core.
floridapolitics.com
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
Citrus County Chronicle
Floridians should support bill
Are you aware of HJR 131 in Florida? I’ll jump to what I feel is most important although it all is important. County officers shall be elected by the electors of each county, for terms of four years, a sheriff, etc., etc. Be it further resolved that the following statement be placed on the ballot: Constitutional amendment, Article VIII, Section 1, recall of county officers and commissioners. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature to provide by general law for the recall of county officers & commissioners.
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
ocala-news.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has new Executive Director
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have officially appointed Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner had been serving as Interim Executive Director since January 6, when he was nominated by Governor DeSantis for today’s full vote by the Cabinet. The Governor and Cabinet unanimously approved Kerner’s nomination, and he will serve as Florida’s 11th Executive Director of FLHSMV.
Proposal to Create ‘Lactation Space’ in Florida County Courthouses Introduced in Tallahassee
Last week, state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, and state Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, introduced a proposal “to create a ‘lactation space’ for nursing mothers in all county courthouses.”. The bills would require each Florida county courthouse to have a dedicated lactation space. The space must be...
10NEWS
Florida still recognizes 3 Confederate holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians gathered on Monday to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., another holiday loomed just days away on the state calendar — the birthday of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It's just one of three Confederate holidays still...
wqcs.org
Governor Approves $17.7M to Help Preserve an Additional 3,500 for the Florida Wildlife Corridor
Florida - Wednesday January 18, 2023: Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have approved $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres of state land for the Florida Wildlife Corridor. The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife...
hernandosun.com
DeSantis unveils prescription drug reform plan
Proposed legislation unveiled by Gov. DeSantis aims to increase drug pricing transparency, among other reforms. Under the proposed plan, upon registering to do business in Florida, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) would be required to disclose their current affiliations with pharmacies and any other companies under their corporate umbrellas. Currently, PBMs...
floridapolitics.com
Despite recent improvements, Florida prisons remain short-staffed
'We have turned the corner, but we're not out of the woods yet.'. The Florida Department of Corrections is still dealing with staffing shortfalls, legislators in the Senate and House are hearing. The Senate Criminal Justice Committee, the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, and the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee heard similar...
mynews13.com
Experts discuss the future of Florida citrus production
TALLAHASSEE — Citrus experts addressed the Florida Senate in Tallahassee Tuesday to discuss the current state, and future, of their industry. Members of the Florida Senate Committee on Agriculture talked about everything from orange juice production and the problems of citrus greening, to this past year's back-to-back hurricanes. Experts...
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
palmcoastobserver.com
State cleared of violating education court order
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,”...
WJHG-TV
Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
