Kenneth Nesary
3d ago

So what is the purpose to take a top college and create it as a Christian institution .If that doesnt qualify church and state I done know what. Pure politics .

TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Blocks AP African-American Studies Course for Breaking Florida’s Anti-CRT Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected a College Board request to approve an African-American Studies course in his state on the grounds that the course violates state law, according to a report. The Advanced Placement (AP) program, of which a pilot has been launched, was reportedly rejected by DeSantis’ administration in a letter to the College Board from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation. The rejection letter dated Jan. 12 said “as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” according to National Review. The letter reportedly added: “in the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion. DeSantis’ controversial “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” signed into law last April, aimed in part to combat the teaching of critical race theory in Florida.Read it at National Review
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here comes the thought police

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

State considers greater scrutiny of school library books, warns staff that 'violations' could be crimes

School librarians risk committing a crime if they loan out materials that are considered “harmful to minors”, the Florida Department of Education has warned. The state Board of Education will meet Wednesday to discuss and vote on new proposed standards aimed at increasing scrutiny of library books — and the new guidance for district staff is to “err on the side of caution” when selecting books for school libraries.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field

A proposal began moving forward Tuesday in the Florida House that would allow colleges and universities to steer endorsement deals and compensation opportunities toward student-athletes. The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee unanimously approved the bill (HB 99). The measure would make a significant change to a law, known as...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations

The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Floridians should support bill

Are you aware of HJR 131 in Florida? I’ll jump to what I feel is most important although it all is important. County officers shall be elected by the electors of each county, for terms of four years, a sheriff, etc., etc. Be it further resolved that the following statement be placed on the ballot: Constitutional amendment, Article VIII, Section 1, recall of county officers and commissioners. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature to provide by general law for the recall of county officers & commissioners.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has new Executive Director

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have officially appointed Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner had been serving as Interim Executive Director since January 6, when he was nominated by Governor DeSantis for today’s full vote by the Cabinet. The Governor and Cabinet unanimously approved Kerner’s nomination, and he will serve as Florida’s 11th Executive Director of FLHSMV.
10NEWS

Florida still recognizes 3 Confederate holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians gathered on Monday to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., another holiday loomed just days away on the state calendar — the birthday of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It's just one of three Confederate holidays still...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis unveils prescription drug reform plan

Proposed legislation unveiled by Gov. DeSantis aims to increase drug pricing transparency, among other reforms. Under the proposed plan, upon registering to do business in Florida, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) would be required to disclose their current affiliations with pharmacies and any other companies under their corporate umbrellas. Currently, PBMs...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Despite recent improvements, Florida prisons remain short-staffed

'We have turned the corner, but we're not out of the woods yet.'. The Florida Department of Corrections is still dealing with staffing shortfalls, legislators in the Senate and House are hearing. The Senate Criminal Justice Committee, the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, and the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee heard similar...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Experts discuss the future of Florida citrus production

TALLAHASSEE — Citrus experts addressed the Florida Senate in Tallahassee Tuesday to discuss the current state, and future, of their industry. Members of the Florida Senate Committee on Agriculture talked about everything from orange juice production and the problems of citrus greening, to this past year's back-to-back hurricanes. Experts...
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

State cleared of violating education court order

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,”...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
FLORIDA STATE

