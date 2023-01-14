Read full article on original website
Lincolnview BOE approves bid for school addition
MIDDLE POINT — The Lincolnview school board met for its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. During the reorganizational meeting, Eric Germann was elected as board president and Mark Zielke as vice president, both in 3-2 votes, but Zielke declined that. In a subsequent vote, Lori Snyder was elected as vice president.
Commissioners OK West Jennings Creek cleanup project
VAN WERT — West Jennings Creek winds its way through parts of Van Wert, Allen and Putnam counties and when it rains a bunch…it floods. A joint board of county commissioners from all three counties were asked to consider a land-owners petition to have the creek just west of Delphos cleaned out.
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Johnathon Miller, 19, Van Wert, pled guilty to aggravated burglary, a felony 1; felonious assault, a felony 2; theft, a felony 5; and improper handling firearm in a vehicle, a felony 4 . The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for Feb. 24.
