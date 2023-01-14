Read full article on original website
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Man United stunned by late Crystal Palace equaliser to prevent 10th win a row
Manchester United were stunned by a brilliant late equaliser from Crystal Palace's Michael Olise to claim a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.
