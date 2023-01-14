Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
McAmis, Lady Warriors thump Lady Tigers
NORTON — Sophomore Emmah McAmis pumped in 27 points — including a flawless performance from the foul line — to fuel Wise Central’s 71-43 girls basketball rout of Honaker on Saturday. McAmis went 13-for-13 from the line in the nondistrict win.
Hiland sinks Midview to wrap up Classic in the Country
BERLIN — In a fitting finish to the 23-game marathon Classic in the Country, the finale went down to the wire, as the host Hawks went toe-to-toe with Div. I power Midview. A fourth-quarter flurry, ignited by a pair of triples from Mallory Stutzman, and another from Ashley Mullet, who also added...
fearthestingihs.org
Boys Varsity Basketball beats AC Flora
Yellow Jackets take down AC Flora to move to 3-0 in the region! Madden Collins led the way with 21 points and 4 assists. TeAndre Summons tallied 16 points and 5 steals, and Jonathon White added 12 points and 5 assists. Irmo is playing in the MLK Bash today at Eau Claire High School at 1:30pm vs Sumter. Good luck Jackets! Irmo moves to 16-2 on the season.
Bethune-Bowman's Cha'Myri Bonepart is voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Bethune-Bowman's Cha'Myri Bonepart, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Bonepart collected more than 31,000 votes and 47.60% of our state-wide vote after scoring 17 points as the Mowhawks beat Whale ...
Comments / 0