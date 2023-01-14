ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McAmis, Lady Warriors thump Lady Tigers

NORTON — Sophomore Emmah McAmis pumped in 27 points — including a flawless performance from the foul line — to fuel Wise Central’s 71-43 girls basketball rout of Honaker on Saturday. McAmis went 13-for-13 from the line in the nondistrict win.
Hiland sinks Midview to wrap up Classic in the Country

BERLIN — In a fitting finish to the 23-game marathon Classic in the Country, the finale went down to the wire, as the host Hawks went toe-to-toe with Div. I power Midview. A fourth-quarter flurry, ignited by a pair of triples from Mallory Stutzman, and another from Ashley Mullet, who also added...
BERLIN, OH
Boys Varsity Basketball beats AC Flora

Yellow Jackets take down AC Flora to move to 3-0 in the region! Madden Collins led the way with 21 points and 4 assists. TeAndre Summons tallied 16 points and 5 steals, and Jonathon White added 12 points and 5 assists. Irmo is playing in the MLK Bash today at Eau Claire High School at 1:30pm vs Sumter. Good luck Jackets! Irmo moves to 16-2 on the season.
IRMO, SC

