New Tektronix president promises focused innovation: ‘We’re not spreading ourselves too thin’
Oregon’s original technology business appears to be enjoying a renaissance. Orders for Tektronix precision instruments have been growing by double-digit percentages in each of the last seven quarters and last year topped $1 billion, according to Tek’s parent company. The sales boom reverses years of poor results and comes despite a global economy teetering amid the pandemic’s aftermath.
Readers respond: Curb growth of data centers
One point missing in the recent article on electricity usage by big data is that so-called “clean energy” isn’t really clean, (“Bill would require data centers, crypto miners to meet Oregon’s clean energy targets,” Jan. 10). It has a carbon footprint too, as well as other environmental impacts from mining of materials, manufacturing of devices, transportation, installation, maintenance and replacement, as well as disturbance of land and wildlife.
2023 Oregon home design trends: Smart, stylish spaces to entertain, store stuff
Designers and tastemakers around the world rang out their New Year trends, from the Pantone Color Institute declaring deep pinkish red Viva Magenta the 2023 color of the year to Architectural Digest promoting crafted, homemade objects that express a personal touch. What will continue to be popular in the Portland...
NE Oregonians still waiting for unpolluted drinking water after years of little action
Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon. In a Jan. 16, 2020, petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal...
Readers respond: Audits would create accountability
Our new governor wants $130 million to get 1,200 people off the streets and into housing, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). Well, $7.4 million in Portland and Oregon funds are down the tubes: $6 million stolen by state maintenance workers, (“ODOT worker who filched $6M from state gets 12 years in prison; 3 others sentenced,” Jan. 6) and a $1.4 million cyber security theft from the city, (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22).
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 04-14-33-39-61,...
Election-denying Republican candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes in New Mexico
A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was “rigged” against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city. Solomon Pena,...
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $20 million jackpot? Someone is.
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers because someone in New York won the jackpot, while someone in Massachusetts won $3 million by matching five numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had just reset after someone won the $1.35 billion prize on January 13.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial
The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
Readers respond: Don’t wait to resolve defender crisis
People who want stricter law enforcement like to argue that actions have consequences. Crimes will lessen, they remind us, when strict legal consequences occur and are seen. There are obvious legal consequences if the state cannot provide lawyers and speedy trials to people without means that the state accuses of crimes. (“Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today,” Jan. 6). If the state can’t try someone fairly, our constitutions and other laws don’t let the state try them at all. Cases dismissed.
Oregon Firearms Federation owes thousands in legal fees for challenge of Measure 114, lawyer says in suit
The law firm representing the Oregon Firearms Federation in the group’s effort to block gun control Measure 114 has now taken its client to court, alleging the federation has failed to pay more than $66,000 in legal costs. Attorney John Kaempf this week filed a civil suit against the...
