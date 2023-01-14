ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

New Tektronix president promises focused innovation: ‘We’re not spreading ourselves too thin’

Oregon’s original technology business appears to be enjoying a renaissance. Orders for Tektronix precision instruments have been growing by double-digit percentages in each of the last seven quarters and last year topped $1 billion, according to Tek’s parent company. The sales boom reverses years of poor results and comes despite a global economy teetering amid the pandemic’s aftermath.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Curb growth of data centers

One point missing in the recent article on electricity usage by big data is that so-called “clean energy” isn’t really clean, (“Bill would require data centers, crypto miners to meet Oregon’s clean energy targets,” Jan. 10). It has a carbon footprint too, as well as other environmental impacts from mining of materials, manufacturing of devices, transportation, installation, maintenance and replacement, as well as disturbance of land and wildlife.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Audits would create accountability

Our new governor wants $130 million to get 1,200 people off the streets and into housing, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). Well, $7.4 million in Portland and Oregon funds are down the tubes: $6 million stolen by state maintenance workers, (“ODOT worker who filched $6M from state gets 12 years in prison; 3 others sentenced,” Jan. 6) and a $1.4 million cyber security theft from the city, (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22).
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit

The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial

The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t wait to resolve defender crisis

People who want stricter law enforcement like to argue that actions have consequences. Crimes will lessen, they remind us, when strict legal consequences occur and are seen. There are obvious legal consequences if the state cannot provide lawyers and speedy trials to people without means that the state accuses of crimes. (“Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today,” Jan. 6). If the state can’t try someone fairly, our constitutions and other laws don’t let the state try them at all. Cases dismissed.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy