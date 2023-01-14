ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys free live stream, odds, prediction, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (1/16/2023)

Signal-callers Tom Brady and Dak Prescott will share the spotlight when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in an NFC wild card playoffs game on Monday Night Football. Brady improved to 7-0 all time against Dallas with a 19-3 win in September. Kickoff is set for Monday, January 16 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.
TAMPA, FL
The Oregonian

Buccaneers’ Russell Gage carted off field vs. Cowboys

Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas in Tampa, Florida.
TAMPA, FL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy