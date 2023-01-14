ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception

A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
