920wmok.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces Six Appointments to Boards and Commissions
Gov. Pritzker Announces Six Appointments to Boards and Commissions. Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration. ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MERIT BOARD. Michelle Dawn Carrera will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Police Merit Board.*...
State tackling harmful Lake Michigan shoreline erosion at Illinois Beach State Park
SPRINGFIELD – Two ground-breaking projects underway at Illinois Beach State Park will help protect precious shoreline from erosion caused by Lake Michigan waves and inform future decisions about how to blunt the effects of erosion and climate change, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Capital Development Board announced today.
Beware of Solicitation Scam Regarding Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like folks to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. The ISA advised via social media that citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. The ISA said...
