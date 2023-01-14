ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Fall Out Boy

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2rik_0kEmJvyN00

In the 1990s, Radioactive Man was introduced on the long-running animated series The Simpsons. A movie starring the famous comic book hero was being filmed in Springfield and Bart Simpson’s friend, Millhouse Van Houten, auditioned and was chosen to play the role of Radioactive Man’s sidekick Fallout Boy.

Several years later, when bassist Pete Wentz and guitarist Joe Trohman were forming a new band, they were reserved to booking shows as “Pete’s New Band,” until something better came along.

Fallout Boy

In 2001, the name Fall Out Boy was chosen after the band asked the crowd, during their second show together, what they should be called and someone yelled “Fallout Boy.” The name immediately stuck,

Though the band liked the name, they had no idea at the time that it was referencing a Simpsons character at first.

Bongo Comics

Radioactive Man and Fallout Boy originally made their first appearance in the real comic book series published by Bongo Comics, in 1994. Co-founded by Simpsons creator Matt Groening in 1993, the short-lived comic series featured stories centered around the Simpson family and other characters from the show. The comic printed its final issue, Simpsons Comics #245, in 2018.

Fall Out Boy Today

Over the past 20 years, Fall Out Boy has released seven albums together, from Take This to Your Grave in 2003 through their 2018 release, Mania, which picked up a Grammy nod for Best Rock Album. The band currently consists of founding members Wentz, vocalist Patrick Stump, guitarist Joe Trohman and longtime drummer Andy Hurley.

The band has been instrumental to the careers of other bands like Panic! at the Disco, who were signed to Wentz’s Decaydance Records in 2004.

Fall Out Boy’s 2005 breakthrough album, From Under the Cork Tree produced the hit singles, “Dance, Dance” and “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and earned the band a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. Their third album, Infinity on High debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with hits “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and singles, “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race.”

After a brief hiatus, Fall Out Boy’s fifth album, Save Rock and Roll, in 2013 was their second album to reach No. 1.

Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk

Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Death of Bandmate Jeff Beck, Source Says

Johnny Depp is "devastated" following the sudden death of his close friend, legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis. A source tells ET the Pirates of the Caribbean star is "devastated and still processing the news and mourning the loss of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck." The source adds that "Depp and Beck had an extremely close friendship and became closer touring together."
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
American Songwriter

Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs

On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
womenworking.com

Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True

Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones Share Striking Version of “Wild Horses” Ahead of Live Album Release

Ahead of releasing their upcoming live album, GRRR Live!, The Rolling Stones have shared a striking onstage rendition of their unflinching classic, “Wild Horses.”. Recorded during the band’s 50 And Counting Tour in 2012, the rock icons stunned with the slow-burner at the packed Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Check out the performance below.
NEWARK, NJ
American Songwriter

Stevie Wonder Remembers Friend and Collaborator Jeff Beck

Upon the news of his passing, Stevie Wonder, like many other musicians, has been reminiscing about his friend and collaborator, the late guitar legend Jeff Beck. “He was a great soul who did great music,” the R&B powerhouse told the Detroit Free Press as he reflected on their musical relationship. “I’m glad that I was able to meet him and have him in my life, giving some of his gift to my music.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Iggy Pop: Every Loser review – a celebrity rocker group hug

The veteran showman’s 19th album is slick, tuneful and big on star guests, yet feels like a step backwards. More than half a century into his career, Iggy Pop now takes many forms. To most he remains the proto-punk showman who used to roll around in broken glass or crowd-surf covered in peanut butter. His early records with the Stooges on the 1960s/70s cusp remain some of the most influential in the canon – documents of devil-may-care nihilism that provided a scuzzy counterweight to the era of peace and love. Others immortalise Iggy in the 70s alongside his buddies David Bowie and Lou Reed, a triad of exalted reprobates.
The Independent

‘Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth’: Fans react to Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is back with her new single “Flowers”. The anticipated release shows Cyrus overcoming a failed relationship, where she sings: “I can love me better than you can”.While Cyrus has not confirmed who the song is about, fans strongly believe that her lyrics relate to her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.Cyrus, who dated Hemsworth on and off for over 10 years, released the new single on his birthday.Fans are convinced the track is directed at Hemsworth, with one commenting: “Wow, @MileyCyrus really hates Liam Hemsworth eh? #Flowers.”In the new song, which celebrates self-love, Cyrus sings:  “We were...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy