Holbrook, MA

Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson

PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
HANSON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman

Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman from Massachusetts who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of the Worcester County town of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
Turnto10.com

FedEx truck rolls over in Wareham crash

(WJAR) — A FedEx truck rolled over a guardrail in a crash in Wareham Monday morning. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to the rollover on Route 25 eastbound around 9 a.m. on Monday. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Fall River, was not injured,...
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver crashes into Providence home

A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police

A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
BOSTON, MA

