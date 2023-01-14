Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson
PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
Crash With Serious Injuries Reported In Westborough: Officials
Part of Westborough roadway was partially closed because of a crash with serious injuries, authorities said. ** Traffic Alert ** Fisher Street at Mill Road is closed due a crash with serious injuries. Seek alternate route. @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/dF6a1jxBrW— Westborough Fire Dept (@Westbo…
WCVB
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
Seen Her? Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman
Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman from Massachusetts who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of the Worcester County town of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
Turnto10.com
FedEx truck rolls over in Wareham crash
(WJAR) — A FedEx truck rolled over a guardrail in a crash in Wareham Monday morning. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to the rollover on Route 25 eastbound around 9 a.m. on Monday. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Fall River, was not injured,...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
Turnto10.com
Driver seriously injured after crashing into Seekonk car dealership
(WJAR) — A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a car dealership in Seekonk Monday night. Seekonk Police Capt. Matt Jardine told NBC 10 a 19-year-old man veered off the road and crashed into a car dealership on Taunton Avenue. Jardine said he also hit a couple of...
Turnto10.com
Driver crashes into Providence home
A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
State Police Arrest Apparently Armed Man with Drugs at Interstate 495 Rest Area in Haverhill
State Police, conducting a wellness check last Thursday on a driver parked along a guardrail at an Interstate 495 rest stop in Haverhill, discovered a Maine man with a loaded gun and what appeared to be heroin and other drugs. State Police troopers out of the Newbury barracks arrested 34-year-old...
WMUR.com
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
'We're asking for the public's help': Search expands for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD — State and Brookfield law enforcement officers continued their search Tuesday for the 35-year-old Brookfield woman last seen Jan. 10. A state police helicopter is part of the latest effort. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the area of Lewis Field on Main...
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
Man faces murder charge in 2007 disappearance of girlfriend
A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment.
whdh.com
Authorities make arrest in 2007 Dorchester missing person case now considered homicide
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been flown into Massachusetts to face charges in the case of a woman who disappeared from Dorchester in 2007. On Monday, the Boston Police Department announced that David Pena, 33, was booked after police travelled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, FL, for the suspect’s rendition.
whdh.com
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester
The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
