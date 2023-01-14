ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Altin Gün is Back with New Album, Shares Hypnotizing Single

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4p1g_0kEmJmH400

Purveyors of an unparalleled sound, Altin Gün is back with their inventive, one-of-a-kind style of Turkish folk-rock psychedelia.

The group recently announced their return with an upcoming release, Aşk, an album full of songs with the same infectious power that is palpable at their live shows. The 10-track project will see the band re-imagine traditional Turkish folk tunes, giving age-old songs a new, reinterpreted life.

“These songs have been covered so many times, always,” said vocalist and keyboardist Merve Daşdemir in a statement.

“But not really in psychedelic pop versions,” bassist Jasper Verhulst added. “It’s definitely connecting more with a live sound—almost like a live album. We, as a band, just going into a rehearsal space together and creating music together instead of demoing at home.”

With the news of their new album, the band also shared their hypnotizing new single, “Rakıya Su Katamam,” an otherworldly take on the Turkish folk standard composed by Mustafa Öztürk. Their latest track follows the previously released “Leylim Ley,” another dazzling folk reinvention.

Aşk is set for release on Mar. 10. The upcoming project marks the band’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to their two 2021 releases, Yol and Âlem.

In a conversation with American Songwriter about Yol, Daşdemir explained the importance of their music, saying “You’re introducing them to a new generation [of Turkish people]. Like my nieces: they didn’t know these songs. They’re young, so they didn’t know these songs at all before Altin Gün did them. So it’s also cool to introduce their own heritage to them in a contemporary way.”

On the heels of their album release, Altin Gün is scheduled to take on a near-month-long trek across North America, filling July with various tour dates. See the full list below.

Check out “Rakıya Su Katamam” and its accompanying video below.

2023 Tour Dates

July 12 – Thunderbird @ Pittsburgh, PA

July 13 – Beachland Ballroom @ Cleveland, OH

July 14 – Magic Stick @ Detroit, MI

July 15 – Thalia Hall @ Chicago, IL

July 17 – Turner Hall @ Milwaukee, WI

July 18 – Varsity Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN

July 19 – Wooly’s @ Des Moines, IA

July 21 – The Vogue @ Indianapolis, IN

July 24 – Basement East @ Nashville, TN

July 25 – Terminal West @ Atlanta, GA

July 27 – FloydFest @ Floyd, VA

July 28 – The Howard @ Washington, DC

July 29 – Union Transfer @ Philadelphia, PA

July 31 – Brooklyn Steel @ Brooklyn, NY

Aug. 2 – Danforth Music Hall @ Toronto, ON

Photo by Catharina Gerritsen / Big Hassle

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
American Songwriter

Paramore Shares New Single “C’est Comme Ca”

Paramore has shared a new punked-up dance anthem titled “C’est Comme Ca.” The single comes on the heels of “This Is Why” and “The News.”. Buoyant and sleek, “C’est Comme Ca” draws inspiration from some of the band’s earliest influences— namely The Rapture and Bloc Party—while nodding to the spoken word punk of Wet Leg and Dry Cleaning.
TENNESSEE STATE
The FADER

boygenius share three new songs, announce album

Boygenius, the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker have shared three brand new singles: “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” The songs will appear on the group's upcoming debut album The Record, out on March 31 via Interscope. The...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Hypebae

Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years

Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
thesource.com

Is Chilli From TLC Finally Off The Market?

Singer Chilli from TLC may be officially off the market. Following her VH1 show ‘What Chilli Wants” many wondered if any man could check Chilli’s extensive checklist. But now TMZ is reporting that she’s officially dating “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence. Chilli is...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy