Former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste lands at Notre Dame

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home for his final season of college football. The former Ohio State Buckeye will finish his career at Notre Dame.

Jean-Baptiste put his name in the transfer portal shortly after the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Jean-Baptiste was a top 300 player coming out of high school but could never break out while with the Buckeyes. He did, however, have a solid career in scarlet and gray. This year he recorded career highs with 19 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery.

The former four-star prospect is heading to South Bend for his final season, following former Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington. Washington now serves as the Irish defensive line coach.

Jean-Baptiste earned his degree from Ohio State in May and had nothing but wonderful things to say about his time in Columbus.

“Thank you, Ohio State, for all you have done for me. The relationships and connections I have built will last forever. To my brothers, I love you boys to death. We have a bond that will last a lifetime. Thank you, coach Johnson, Mick and Day for all that you poured into me in turning me into the man I am today – a proud alumni. I’m ready to start my next chapter and I will be playing my final season of college football at Notre Dame.” Javontae Jean-Baptiste post on Twitter

It will not take long for a reunion to happen. Ohio State will travel to Notre Dame for another epic matchup on Sept. 23. Wishing this former Buckeye all the best in his new endeavor.

