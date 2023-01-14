ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says

Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

55-year-old man injured after being shot during argument in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a man was shot during an argument in southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to 834 Hank Aaron Drive SE after reports of a person shot around 3:28 p.m. Officers located...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA

