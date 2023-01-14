Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Related
Hostage situation at Atlanta apartment complex ends peacefully, suspect in custody, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police took a man into custody after officers say he took his girlfriend hostage Wednesday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were investigating a hostage situation at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
YAHOO!
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to...
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County family reeling after bullets shot into home
Police in DeKalb County are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted the home of a woman and her three young children as they slept. One of the bullets landed just inches from her toddler’s crib.
Man with autism murdered in South Fulton, loved ones offer $10K reward for tips
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Loved ones of a young man are pleading for tips after a worker found his body inside a vacant home in Fulton County. Police are now ruling his death a homicide. Malik Bonny, 23, disappeared in November, and City of South Fulton Police initially classified...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says
Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
Police searching for car that hit, killed 40-year-old man in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a car that hit and killed someone earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. on State Route 128 on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 DeKalb sisters reported missing after disagreement with mother, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage girls went missing in Dekalb County last week, the DeKalb County Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. According to police, 14-year-old DeAsiah and 13-year-old Nevaeh were last seen on Jan. 12 leaving their...
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
YAHOO!
Police: Stolen vehicle rolls over in St. Paul, good Samaritan stops to help and he’s carjacked
A good Samaritan stopped to help after a vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, but he soon became the victim of a carjacking, police say. Officers who pulled up to the scene saw a woman from the crashed vehicle fighting with the man who’d stopped to help, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. She then drove away in his car.
WXIA 11 Alive
Family demanding answers after 19-year-old killed by police
The family of Eric Homes is once again demanding answers in the investigation. Their son was shot, killed by a Clayton County officer.
YAHOO!
Burger King burglar arrested after two attempted armed robberies in Stockbridge, police say
A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after police say tried to rob a BP gas station and then robbed a Burger King in Stockbridge at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Ortega Parks is suspected in two armed robberies that happened on Monday....
atlantanewsfirst.com
55-year-old man injured after being shot during argument in SE Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a man was shot during an argument in southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to 834 Hank Aaron Drive SE after reports of a person shot around 3:28 p.m. Officers located...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Four people charged after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people face multiple charges after a driver led police on a pursuit through multiple towns in the Atlanta metro area before crashing on Friday. According to police officials, LaGrange police officers contacted Sandy Springs officers to inform them of someone who broke...
DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector
A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.
YAHOO!
Drugs and guns found in vehicle following traffic stop in Spring Township
Jan. 17—Spring Township police found heroin, methamphetamine, other drugs and several guns in a vehicle they stopped in the township, leading to the arrest of a Philadelphia man. Police gave this account Tuesday:. About 11 a.m. on Monday police stopped the car on Route 222 near the Adamstown exit.
Comments / 0