Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
visithermann.com
Mark Your Calendar Now for Hermann’s Annual Festivals
In Hermann, every season is festival season. People travel from near and far to celebrate culture, art, holidays, with food, drinks, and entertainment that is sure to captivate. Hermann is always adding to the calendar of events, but visitors can start planning ahead for various events and festivals that take...
timesnewspapers.com
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants
The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro shop offers off-beaten-path items
The Back Rhodes Mercantile shop, which opened Jan. 8 at 10661 Business 21 in Hillsboro carries lots of out-of-the-ordinary items, co-owner April Rhodes said. “We have all kinds of different things for different people,” she said. “We have handmade crafts and gifts. We also have boutique-style items. We offer things you don’t find in a department store.”
Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says
A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday.
myleaderpaper.com
Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, Festus
Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Mr. Spatafora was a Teamster and worked as a truck driver for Bancroft. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, spending eight weeks at Fort Ord, Calif., 16 weeks in hand-picked Advanced Individual Training at Fort Polk, La., then and time overseas with the Charlie Company in the Republic of South Vietnam. Although asked to be a drill instructor, he went to Fort Knox, Ky. as an instructor and qualified expert for the 360 Machine Gun. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, fishing, hunting, archery, watching westerns, getting a sandwich and chocolate shake, and spending time with his family and pets. Born July 25, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Samuel and Pearl Spatafora. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rita Spatafora.
myleaderpaper.com
C. Steven Wilcoxen, 69, Festus
C. Steven Wilcoxen, 69, of Festus died Dec. 31, 2022, at his home. Mr. Wilcoxen enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Sept. 16, 1953, he was the son of the late Gwendolyn Mai McCullough and Carl Gene Wilcoxen. He is survived by his wife: Sandra Wilcoxen...
myleaderpaper.com
State to kick in another nearly $7.3 million for Hardie project
Jefferson County officials learned last week that they will receive another $7 million-plus to help cover infrastructure costs for the James Hardie Industries manufacturing plant in Crystal City. On Jan. 4, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $75 million in grants for projects statewide through the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share...
myleaderpaper.com
Mary Ann ‘Mimi’ G’Sell Hollis, 65, Imperial
Mary Ann “Mimi” G’Sell Hollis, 65, of Imperial died Jan. 13, 2023. Mrs. Hollis was a homemaker. Born June 16, 1957, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Wanda (Needham) G’Sell of Ste. Genevieve and the late Edward P. G’Sell. She grew up in Arnold and was a 1975 Fox High School graduate. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and pets.
Washington Missourian
Union roller rink to reopen as Piccadilly Palace
Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace. The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
myleaderpaper.com
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, De Soto
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, of De Soto died Jan. 8, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Duszynski was a licensed practical nurse and real estate agent. She was a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church of De Soto. She enjoyed antiquing, quilting and spending time with family. Born Nov. 17, 1956, in Jackson, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Flora (Hutchinson) and Bryan Mullins.
myleaderpaper.com
Lloyd David Campfield, 89, Festus
Lloyd David Campfield, 89, of Festus died Jan. 13, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility. Mr. Campfield was a graduate of De Soto High School. He was an over-the-road truck driver for over 40 years, most of them with Roadway and Yellow Freight Systems in St. Louis. He received several safe driving awards, including one for having more than 4 million accident-free miles, and was well-respected by his employers as well as many highway patrol officers on his routes from St. Louis to Kansas City and Springfield. He enjoyed Southern gospel music and played his guitar often for various nursing homes. He was a devoted Christian known for his kind heart, quick wit, silly sense of humor, relentless teasing and generous spirit. He was born May 23, 1933, in De Soto, the son of the late Milford and Hattie (Reynolds) Campfield. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years: Ada Holdinghausen Campfield.
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
myleaderpaper.com
Leader Musician of the Month -- Quentin Boyer
The Leader’s Musician of the Month for December is Woodridge Middle School seventh grader Quentin Boyer, 12, of High Ridge. Quentin plays the trombone and is part of the intermediate brass and percussion class, Nate Boxdorfer director of bands said. “He works very hard and practices all the time,”...
myleaderpaper.com
Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, Lake St. Louis
Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, of Lake St. Louis died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Leonard served in the U.S. Army as an administrative specialist in both postal and accounting operations. After retiring from the military, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for another 20 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, and could often be found watching a football game with his dog in his lap. He also enjoyed his time on Marco Island and the community and friends he found there. Born Nov. 13, 1947, he was the son of the late Roy Johnson and Pearl Henry.
mymoinfo.com
Campground Hosts Wanted for Sutton’s Bluff & Red Bluff Recreation Areas
(Reynolds County/Crawford County) If you love camping, we may have found your dream job. There are two openings for campground hosts for this year’s upcoming camping season at two beautiful campgrounds that are maintained by the U.S. Forest Service. Brett Mecker is a recreational specialist with the Mark Twain...
myleaderpaper.com
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale died Jan. 16, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Tindall was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Festus, the daughter of the late Beatrice Virgie “Bea” (Smith) Smetzer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Franklin James “Jim” Tindall Sr. She...
myleaderpaper.com
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, Festus
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. Ms. Montgomery was a former member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. She loved reading, sometimes consuming several books in a single week. A talented cook, she was famous for her yeast rolls. She enjoyed fishing, going to the casino to play penny slots and spending time with her family and friends. Born June 4, 1933, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Hilda T. (Flieg) and Edwin T. Grass. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth “Leroy” Montgomery.
myleaderpaper.com
Randolph “Randy” Kline, 76, High Ridge
Randolph “Randy” Kline, 76, of High Ridge died Jan. 16, 2023. Mr. Kline was a businessman who owned and operated Skate Center in High Ridge and Skateport Plaza in Ballwin. He created a skating family, having taught figure skaters, ice skating and roller skating. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Born Aug. 13, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Homer R. and Helen (Weinhart) Kline.
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Comments / 0