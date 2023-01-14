ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Emmy Rossum Was ‘Devastated’ Not to Land a Role in a Failed Superhero Reboot

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Emmy Rossum is well-known as a performer. From her early work in The Phantom of the Opera to her popular role in Shameless , she’s got range. She’s even released albums, and in recent years, has expanded her resume to add the title of director. While Rossum has appeared in a number of high-profile movies , there are a few roles that she has missed out on over the years. Most notably, Rossum once revealed that she was “devastated” not to land a role in the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot.

Emmy Rossum admitted that she missed out on the role of Sue Storm in ‘Fantastic Four’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPTDn_0kEmIjf600
Emmy Rossum attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rossum rose to prominence in the early 2000s, with roles in movies such as Songcatcher, Genius , and Nola . She got her big breakthrough in the 2003 movie Mystic River , which she followed up with a part in the action film The Day After Tomorrow . According to IMDb , Rossum received critical acclaim for her role as Christine in the 2004 film adaptation The Phantom of the Opera .

All throughout the early 2000s, Rossum continued to work in a wide variety of genres , from romance to drama. By 2015, she was eager to expand her range further, trying out for Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot. She didn’t get the part, with actor Kate Mara snagging the coveted role. According to BuzzFeed , Rossum was “devastated” to not get the part, revealing that there was a disconnect with her audition. “I just didn’t hook into that character at all,” she shared. “I didn’t understand the dialogue, I couldn’t sell it, I was just like, ‘I don’t know what to do with my lines.'”

Other actors opened up about failing to land the role of Sue Storm

BuzzFeed notes that several other actors tried out for the part of Sue Storm, only to be disappointed. Reportedly, then-up-and-coming Australian actor Margot Robbie wanted the role, but “didn’t really resonate with the script.” With Mara in the role of Sue, Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Miles Teller as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, expectations were high for the film — especially after the disappointing performance of the early 2000s Fantastic Four films.

Unfortunately, the 2015 Fantastic Four film bombed , with plans for a sequel summarily canceled. Currently, the 2015 film holds a 9% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes , with an 18% audience score. Safe to say, none of the actors who auditioned for the film were too upset after it was released.

What’s next for the ‘Fantastic Four’ franchise?

Related

‘Fantastic Four’ Writer Revealed His First Draft Introduced a Villain as Dangerous as Thanos

Executives aren’t ready to give up on the Fantastic Four franchise just yet. Fans have long clamored for a successful film that explores the importance of these fabled comic-book characters. And in 2025, they might just get that. In May 2021, Marvel teased a Fantastic Four film . After a few months, more information came out, along with a release date of February 2025.

To date, the only possible cast member for the upcoming reboot is John Krasinski as Reed Richards. But it seems likely that as the film progresses in development, fans will start to learn more about other featured members of the cast. According to Screen Rant , this reboot could end up being the film that fans want, since it will come as part of Marvel’s Phase Six, and offer up a more action-focused story that doesn’t spotlight the origins of each of the Four.

Comments / 6

Related
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
ComicBook

Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson

While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled

What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com

The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback

As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
New York Post

Edward Norton shocked to learn ancestor is iconic historical figure: ‘Oh, my God’

Edward Norton had no idea what was just around the river bend. The 53-year-old appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s premiere of PBS’s “Finding Your Roots,” a show that traces the family trees of entertainers and public figures, where the actor learned that he’s distantly related to Pocahontas. The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star, alongside the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., found out that the legendary Powhatan woman — whose tragic life was romanticized by Disney in the eponymous 1995 flick — is, in fact, Norton’s 12th great-grandmother. “I understand that was family lore,” Gates said to Norton, whose...
VIRGINIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

262K+
Followers
125K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy