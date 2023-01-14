ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carle Place, NY

Eater

10 Tables Worth Booking for NYC Restaurant Week

The semi-annual Restaurant Week is upon us again, a month-long celebration of the city’s dining establishments sponsored by our municipal tourism authority. It starts today and runs until Sunday, February 12, with Saturdays excluded and Sundays optional. Some restaurants do lunch and dinner and participate for the duration, while others do only dinner, and only for only a week or two. Lunches (two courses) and dinners (three courses) are sold at tiered prices of $30, $45, and $60, and it’s up to the restaurants to offer meals with good value to cultivate repeat customers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City

There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park

Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Eater

Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn

Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.
BROOKLYN, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a small, charming town just a short train ride from Manhattan Island in Suffolk County, New York. This town on Long Island’s northern shores has been touted as one of the area’s best escapes for city dwellers who yearn for relaxation and recreation. You can enjoy...
SMITHTOWN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

From Lucie with love: New Yorkers swarm East Village block to get a taste of Instagram sensation’s sweet new bakery

When From Lucie opened in the East Village for the first time at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, a long line of customers had already formed on the sidewalk outside of 263 East 10th St. “What are you all waiting for?” several New Yorkers asked as they passed by the line of people huddled in the dropping temperatures. The response came swiftly and excitedly: “A new bakery!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood

Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Overnight Closures on the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that both directions of the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, January 23 until Friday, January 27, weather permitting, to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

