Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
longisland.com
Shiro of Japan Restaurant in Carle Place to Permanently Close on February 4
Well-known Japanese hibachi grill restaurant Shiro of Japan in Carle Place – the oldest such establishment on Long Island – has unfortunately announced that they will be permanently be closing their doors for business on February 4. Located at 401 Old Country Road, representatives for the eatery –...
Eater
10 Tables Worth Booking for NYC Restaurant Week
The semi-annual Restaurant Week is upon us again, a month-long celebration of the city’s dining establishments sponsored by our municipal tourism authority. It starts today and runs until Sunday, February 12, with Saturdays excluded and Sundays optional. Some restaurants do lunch and dinner and participate for the duration, while others do only dinner, and only for only a week or two. Lunches (two courses) and dinners (three courses) are sold at tiered prices of $30, $45, and $60, and it’s up to the restaurants to offer meals with good value to cultivate repeat customers.
The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City
There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
longisland.com
Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park
Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
"Discover the Best of New York City Cuisine: Check out These 10 Must-Visit Local Restaurants"
New York City is a food enthusiast's paradise, providing a limitless variety of delicious and also varied dining options. From traditional steakhouses to trendy new hotspots, the city has something for every preference and spending plan. Below's a listing of a few of the very best regional restaurants you must see when in New york city:
Eater
Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn
Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Smithtown, NY
Smithtown is a small, charming town just a short train ride from Manhattan Island in Suffolk County, New York. This town on Long Island’s northern shores has been touted as one of the area’s best escapes for city dwellers who yearn for relaxation and recreation. You can enjoy...
longislandbusiness.com
Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy Announces Lease Signing in Franklin Square, NY
Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 194 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY. Ivy Rehab will be occupying approximately 2,200 square feet in the Franklin Plaza shopping center, next to the recently opened anchor tenant, Holiday Farms Supermarket. Franklin Plaza is set...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
From Lucie with love: New Yorkers swarm East Village block to get a taste of Instagram sensation’s sweet new bakery
When From Lucie opened in the East Village for the first time at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, a long line of customers had already formed on the sidewalk outside of 263 East 10th St. “What are you all waiting for?” several New Yorkers asked as they passed by the line of people huddled in the dropping temperatures. The response came swiftly and excitedly: “A new bakery!”
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan. American Express will soon open a new type of lounge in New York City. This will be a luxurious and exclusive experience designed mainly for Amex Centurion cardmembers. But it’s possible to visit even with an American Express Platinum credit card.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
longislandbusiness.com
2023 Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade Scheduled for March 12
The Friends of St. Patrick are pleased to announce that the 71stannual Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday March 12, 2023 starting at 1:00 PM sharp. It is with great pride that the Committee has named Rocky Point Stop and Shop manager Bob Evans as this year’s Grand Marshall.
Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood
Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.
longislandbusiness.com
Romaine and Panico Check the Progress on the Forge Road Dam Fish Ladder in Calverton
Recently, Supervisor Ed Romaine (left) and Councilman Dan Panico (right) joined Town of Brookhaven Environmental Analyst, Alan Duckworth (center), at the construction site of the Forge Road Dam fish ladder in Calverton. Once it is completed, the fish ladder will connect the Peconic River to the Peconic Lake and will...
Real Estate: Mixed-Use Property on East Main Street for Sale
A mixed-use property of nearly 14,000 square feet and two buildings is up for sale, priced at $1,388,000. The property at 117 East Main St., Huntington includes a cottage and a commercial building with 4,100 square feet of space. The two-story commercial structure was built Read More ...
longisland.com
Overnight Closures on the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that both directions of the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, January 23 until Friday, January 27, weather permitting, to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.
Long Island man who disappeared after New Year’s found in Medford, family says
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a developmentally challenged man from East Patchogue was relieved to learn Tuesday that Trequan Brame, 23, turned up in another part of Suffolk County. “He was at some girl’s house in Medford,” Brame’s aunt, Pauline Plummer, told PIX11 News. “She called us when he was asleep.” The […]
