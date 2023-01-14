Read full article on original website
Unique new restaurant opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
WFMZ-TV Online
Tyler Ward named new Bethlehem Catholic head football coach
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School has chosen Tyler Ward to lead the Golden Hawks football program, Athletic Director Christopher E. Domyan announced in a news release on Monday. A native of Charlottesville, Va., Ward is a 2014 Lehigh University graduate who was an All-Patriot League performer as a...
Celebrated Lansdale Basketball Coach with Multiple Montgomery County Ties Passes Away at 84
Former Lansdale resident and retired LaSalle men’s basketball coach and local sports legend is being remembered for his groundbreaking and impactful career. Joseph W. Heyer, Jr., passed away at the age of 84, as reported by Gary Miles at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Heyer may be gone, but his memory...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic, Parkland bounce back in conference play
Several marquee EPC boys basketball programs squaring off on Tuesday night. Central Catholic and Parkland earning home wins to start their week off. The Vikings playing host to Liberty, and would control this one for much of the way en route to a, 70-57 win. Lucas Mushrush and Anthony Jones...
WFMZ-TV Online
David Bednarczyk joins Tulpehocken's 1000 point club
BERNVILLE, Pa. - Several 1000 point scorers on courts all across Berks County this season. Last night, Tulpehocken's David Bednarczyk became the latest member of the club. Bednarczyk becomes just the eighth member of the Trojans 1000 point club in program history. The achievement took place in Monday night's loss...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing bounces back after first loss, Brandywine Heights rolls in second half
Several contenders on the girls side of the BCIAA hitting the court on Tuesday night. Wyomissing and Brandywine Heights picking up wins to keep rolling in league play. The Spartans getting the better of Oley Valley in a battle of top Berks teams, 55-38. Scoring early and often the Spartans...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing/Oley Valley and Brandywine Heights/Fleetwood girls basketball, 01.17.23
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh men will head in to rivalry game on five-game winning streak following win at Loyola
BALTIMORE (AP) - Keith Higgins Jr. scored 27 points to lead Lehigh to a 74-70 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night. Higgins sank 7 of 10 shots, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor pitched in with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus defeats Southern Lehigh for fifth straight victory
EMMAUS, Pa. - Will Barber and Dylan Darville combined for 33 points as Emmaus defeated Southern Lehigh 60-53 in a non-league matchup on Monday night at the Hornet's Nest. It is the fifth straight victory for Emmaus (12-2) who sit atop the District 11 6A power point rankings. Max Pristas led all scorers with 19 points for Southern Lehigh (9-4).
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey, Souderton’s Casey Harter and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Erin Daley close in on scoring milestones
Gabby Casey is already the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Now, she’s closing in on the overall school record. The senior is 64 points away from matching Mike McGowan’s 1,347 points, a record set in 2003. This week the Crusaders host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township plans to discuss the passion, the problems, of pickleball
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township is prepared to take on an issue that invariably stokes passion, rivalry and partisanship. Yes, pickleball is on the agenda. The paddle sport started in Washington state in 1965 and now is growing across the U.S. Pickleball is a game for two or four players on a court that's about a third of the size of a tennis court. The pickleball net is a couple inches lower than a tennis net, and all serves are made underhand.
thevalleyledger.com
Annabel’s Italian Restaurant Opens in Phillipsburg!
Join the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 20th from 12-1pm to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Annabel’s Italian Restaurant (located at 224 Stockton Street Phillipsburg NJ 08865) This new business has opened in the former Marianna’s Restaurant space. “The Phillipsburg Chamber, a...
Blue Mountain Resort renames ski run after late P’burg resident and avid skier D. Scott Curzi
Back before Blue Mountain Resort was Blue Mountain Resort, it was Little Gap Ski Area. What both the Blue Mountain and Little Gap areas have in common, though, is their neighbor: a reddish wooden cabin. From the 1980s until now, that cabin was owned by D. Scott Curzi and his family.
Lehigh Valley bike trail gets $1.65M to connect Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top
In the future, cyclists, backpackers and sojourners will be able to trek more than 140 miles from Philadelphia to Mountain Top, Luzerne County, and through the Lehigh Valley, and a new round of state funds will make it possible. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced Monday the state granted $1.65 million...
WFMZ-TV Online
New BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bistro coming soon to downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history. Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January...
Easton volunteer of the year announces he’s running for city council
A man recognized last year for his community service in Easton is now a candidate for city council. Ken Greene issued a news release Tuesday announcing his candidacy. “I love Easton because our city has an energy to it that is inclusive, diverse and welcoming of everyone,” Greene said in the release. “I believe Easton can be at its best with a shared vision to make our city safe, clean and accessible.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem mayor: 'Powerful forces' have different goals for church properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds provided an update to City Council Tuesday night on the city's effort to beat out a Lehigh University offer to buy three church properties. During council's meeting at city hall, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
New Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will ‘bring space down to Earth’ when it lands in Easton this spring
The Lehigh Valley festival universe, like space itself, is expanding. This spring, Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will land in Easton, and it comes with peaceful intentions —inspiring families to experience the wonders of astronomy from their backyards. It also has big aspirations of joining Musik, Garlic and Bacon in the ranks of the area’s big annual fests.
WFMZ-TV Online
Another country artist joins Musikfest 2023 lineup
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced another Musikfest headliner for this summer. Country artist Walker Hayes will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Monday, Aug. 7. It will mark Hayes' second visit to Bethlehem, after a performing in the Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Series in 2017, ArtsQuest said. Tickets...
