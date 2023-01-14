ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Tyler Ward named new Bethlehem Catholic head football coach

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School has chosen Tyler Ward to lead the Golden Hawks football program, Athletic Director Christopher E. Domyan announced in a news release on Monday. A native of Charlottesville, Va., Ward is a 2014 Lehigh University graduate who was an All-Patriot League performer as a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Central Catholic, Parkland bounce back in conference play

Several marquee EPC boys basketball programs squaring off on Tuesday night. Central Catholic and Parkland earning home wins to start their week off. The Vikings playing host to Liberty, and would control this one for much of the way en route to a, 70-57 win. Lucas Mushrush and Anthony Jones...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

David Bednarczyk joins Tulpehocken's 1000 point club

BERNVILLE, Pa. - Several 1000 point scorers on courts all across Berks County this season. Last night, Tulpehocken's David Bednarczyk became the latest member of the club. Bednarczyk becomes just the eighth member of the Trojans 1000 point club in program history. The achievement took place in Monday night's loss...
BERNVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh men will head in to rivalry game on five-game winning streak following win at Loyola

BALTIMORE (AP) - Keith Higgins Jr. scored 27 points to lead Lehigh to a 74-70 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night. Higgins sank 7 of 10 shots, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor pitched in with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus defeats Southern Lehigh for fifth straight victory

EMMAUS, Pa. - Will Barber and Dylan Darville combined for 33 points as Emmaus defeated Southern Lehigh 60-53 in a non-league matchup on Monday night at the Hornet's Nest. It is the fifth straight victory for Emmaus (12-2) who sit atop the District 11 6A power point rankings. Max Pristas led all scorers with 19 points for Southern Lehigh (9-4).
EMMAUS, PA
papreplive.com

Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey, Souderton’s Casey Harter and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Erin Daley close in on scoring milestones

Gabby Casey is already the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Now, she’s closing in on the overall school record. The senior is 64 points away from matching Mike McGowan’s 1,347 points, a record set in 2003. This week the Crusaders host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
SOUDERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township plans to discuss the passion, the problems, of pickleball

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township is prepared to take on an issue that invariably stokes passion, rivalry and partisanship. Yes, pickleball is on the agenda. The paddle sport started in Washington state in 1965 and now is growing across the U.S. Pickleball is a game for two or four players on a court that's about a third of the size of a tennis court. The pickleball net is a couple inches lower than a tennis net, and all serves are made underhand.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Annabel’s Italian Restaurant Opens in Phillipsburg!

Join the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 20th from 12-1pm to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Annabel’s Italian Restaurant (located at 224 Stockton Street Phillipsburg NJ 08865) This new business has opened in the former Marianna’s Restaurant space. “The Phillipsburg Chamber, a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton volunteer of the year announces he’s running for city council

A man recognized last year for his community service in Easton is now a candidate for city council. Ken Greene issued a news release Tuesday announcing his candidacy. “I love Easton because our city has an energy to it that is inclusive, diverse and welcoming of everyone,” Greene said in the release. “I believe Easton can be at its best with a shared vision to make our city safe, clean and accessible.”
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will ‘bring space down to Earth’ when it lands in Easton this spring

The Lehigh Valley festival universe, like space itself, is expanding. This spring, Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will land in Easton, and it comes with peaceful intentions —inspiring families to experience the wonders of astronomy from their backyards. It also has big aspirations of joining Musik, Garlic and Bacon in the ranks of the area’s big annual fests.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another country artist joins Musikfest 2023 lineup

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced another Musikfest headliner for this summer. Country artist Walker Hayes will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Monday, Aug. 7. It will mark Hayes' second visit to Bethlehem, after a performing in the Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Series in 2017, ArtsQuest said. Tickets...
BETHLEHEM, PA

