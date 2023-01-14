Read full article on original website
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Rogue Wagner Commander Throws Prigozhin Under the Bus
A former commander of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has fled to Norway and begun spilling the group’s most closely guarded secrets—a move that could ultimately be the downfall of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Three days after Andrei Medvedev fled across the frozen Pasvik River into Norway—under gunfire from Russia’s FSB border guards, according to him—Prigozhin confirmed the former commander was one of his men.But his response was both laughable and telling.“Be careful, he’s very dangerous,” Prigozhin said through his press service.He said Medvedev was wanted by Wagner’s in-house security service for “mistreatment of prisoners,” with the mercenary boss counting on assistance...
msn.com
German Decision to Send Tanks to Ukraine Would Be Made With US
(Bloomberg) -- A decision on sending Germany’s Leopard battle tank to Ukraine will be easier if the US sends equivalent vehicles to the war zone too, according to Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck. Most Read from Bloomberg. Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’. The Green Party...
Death toll rises in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro
The death toll in the city of Dnipro in east-central Ukraine has risen to 21 after a Russian missile strike hit a nine-story residential building, according to local officials. Another 73 people were injured, including 14 children, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, in a Telegram post. One child is among the…
The Largest Weapons Manufacturers Outside the US
For the first time in history, the world spent more than $2 trillion on its militaries in 2021. Most of that came from the $801 billion the United States spent on defense, more than the $777 billion spent by the next nine countries combined. With such a massive budget, the U.S. also has the world’s […]
US News and World Report
Romania Extradites Suspected Hell's Angels Leader to U.S. on Drug Charges
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar,...
US News and World Report
Repaired German Leopard Tanks for Ukraine Ready in 2024 at Earliest, Armsmaker Says
BERLIN (Reuters) -German armsmaker Rheinmetall could deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest and would need a confirmed order to begin repairs, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper on Sunday. Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
Davos 2023: Lithuania sees tank deliveries to Ukraine, pushes for more support
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lithuania's foreign minister said on Wednesday he was confident that main battle tanks would be delivered to Ukraine but the West still needed to do more to ensure Kyiv won the war against Russia.
US News and World Report
Federal Report Favors Battery EVs Over Hydrogen
A consortium of four federal agencies released a national blueprint report on decarbonizing the transportation sector last week. And, carefully using the diplomatic language common to government documents loath to be seen favoring one technology over another, it nonetheless makes the case for electric battery vehicles—not hydrogen fuel cells—to lead what’s known as the light-duty sector, including the cars and trucks most of us drive.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Blames Russia for Most of Over 2,000 Cyberattacks in 2022
KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack. The official, Yuriy Schygol, told reporters that his livestreamed conference...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says 16 Killed in Helicopter Crash, Including Interior Minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, the national police chief said. The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a...
US News and World Report
Mexican Mayor Doubles Down on Accusation of Alleged Femicide Cover-Up
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City's mayor renewed her criticism of a nearby state prosecutor for allegedly covering up the killing of a 27-year-old woman, a day after federal prosecutors issued an expert opinion saying the victim died from a blow to the head and not a result of alcohol intoxication as originally reported.
US News and World Report
Dutch Tech Industry Urges EU to Take a Stand on China Chip Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
BBC
Uranium: Man arrested over find at Heathrow airport
A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after traces of uranium were found at Heathrow Airport in December. It comes after counter-terrorism officers searched an address in Cheshire on Saturday. The man was arrested under Section 9 of the Terrorism Act 2006, which...
US News and World Report
Nepal Finds All but One Missing Person Following Deadly Plane Crash
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Rescuers used drones and abseiled down a deep gorge on Tuesday looking for the last missing person from Nepal's worst air disaster in 30 years, in which at least 71 people died including small children. Difficult terrain around the 200 metre (650 feet) gorge and poor weather...
pgjonline.com
Wintershall Dea to Leave Russia, Causing $8 Billion Loss at Parent BASF
(Reuters) — Chemicals giant BASF on Tuesday unveiled a 7.3 billion euro ($7.9 billion) non-cash impairment on Wintershall Dea, after the oil and gas exploration joint venture decided to exit Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. "Wintershall Dea will end its Russian activities. Continuing to operate in Russia is...
US News and World Report
Russia's Commissioner Denies Talks on Large Prisoner Exchange With Ukraine
(Reuters) -Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Tuesday she did not talk to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey last week about a possible prisoner exchange. Turkish ombudsman Seref Malkoc said on Monday that Ukraine conveyed to Russia a list of 800 people and that the Russian...
trainsandtravel.com
Incident on a Train to Moscow
I think there have been eight occasions when I have traveled to or passed through countries with regimes unfriendly to the U.S. As a visitor in those countries, you stay out of trouble by keeping your mouth shut and not attracting attention. I was booked on a Russian train that...
