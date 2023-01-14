Read full article on original website
MS NEEDS WEED
4d ago
of course she'd throw shade on a story that would cause her family some division. all these people care about is a story with no regard to the people they hurt. you know she didn't want to leave her position. they already have lifetimes worth of money.
Reply(1)
2
Related
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stronger Still: Great News On Health Status Of Hospitalized Wrestling Legend
That’s a big upgrade. Wrestlers have rather physical jobs and there is almost no way to prevent some kind of wear and tear on their bodies over the years. At the same time, there are other things that can make their health situations worse after they leave the ring. This gets worse as they get up there in years, but this time we are seeing some better news after a string of bad.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
nodq.com
Lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon in an effort to block a potential WWE sale
According to an article on Sportico.com, Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and is seeking a declaration to effectively block him from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and prevent him from expediting a WWE sale. The article noted the following…
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer “Didn’t Particularly Care” For Jerry Lawler’s Insults
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Jerry Lawler’s announce table insults during their in-ring career and says they “didn’t particularly care” for them. The Attitude Era in WWE was very much a different time. Things that made TV in the late nineties would have people hauled across hot coals in this day and age. One of those who enjoyed pushing the boundaries each week from the commentary table was Jerry Lawler.
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
slamwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe dead at 38
Tony Khan, president of AEW and owner of Ring of Honor, announced via Twitter that Jay Briscoe had died. He was 38 years old. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin”
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
Daily Update: Dave Bautista, BTE, WWE Raw
Dave Meltzer covers Dave Bautista in Glass Onion, this week's Being The Elite, and Monday's Raw.
Comments / 7