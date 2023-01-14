ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Obituary of Kathy Snyder

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLjIb_0kEmBlg100
Kathy Snyder

– Kathy Snyder passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her husband and two children.

Born in Texas, she moved with her family to Paso Robles, where she finished high school and attended community college, and made life-long friendships. Together with her husband, they raised their children and traveled and moved around California until they settled down in Concord, making more friendships and memories together.

A very social and friendly person, Kathy was involved in many activities during her life including with the Junior Women’s Club and Clipper Club in Paso Robles, Walnut Creek Soccer Club, volunteering at her children’s schools, and in her later years with her local Quilting Guild. She had a career at Grandt Line Products, working with the model train company for many years. Her friends valued the time they spent with her as she was a kind, giving, and generous person.

Kathy was always a very gracious host, who loved to socialize with her friends and family, smiling and laughing while working hard in the kitchen or sitting down to enjoy stories and a game of cards. Her departure leaves a big void in the hearts of her family and friends, who will miss her beautiful smile and infectious laugh, and will remember her as “a wonderful lady,” and as “a dear friend and wonderful person, with a joyful personality and love of life.”

Kathy is survived by her son Mark and his wife Marissa and their children; her daughter Sara; and her husband Chris. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother, and her beloved son Jonathan.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at Zio Fraedo’s on Jan. 28, 11 a.m. at 611 Gregory Ln, Pleasant Hill, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Alvin ‘Al’ Varner, 78

– Alvin “Al” Varner passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 78 in Atascadero California. Al was born in November of 1944 in Sanger California to Shanks and Zeeda Varner. Al married Jennifer Roberson in April of 1966 and they were married for 56 years.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Eric Jensen named 2022 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year

– On Feb. 2, the Paso Robles wine community will come together to recognize one of their own who has, “exemplified the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision.” Eric Jensen, farmer-winemaker at Booker Vineyard, will receive the 2022 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year award at the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance’s Annual Gala.
PASO ROBLES, CA
padailypost.com

Car accident claims local student

Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
PALO ALTO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Ernest Leland Groves, 90

– Ernest Leland Groves, age 90, of Templeton, California passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. A memorial service for Ernest will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Groves family. -From Dignity Memorial. The...
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair announces 2023 theme

– The California Mid-State Fair has chosen a new theme for 2023, featuring the tagline “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” The annual theme will be featured throughout the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, appearing in exhibits, demonstrations, printed materials, and billboards, as well as being used on the fair’s website.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Nipsey

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Nipsey from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Calling all shepherd fans; Nipsey is a neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped two-year-old German Shepherd Dog available for adoption at Woods in SLO. He appears both house-trained and crate trained, according to the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Ment Media

Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo Grande

On Tuesday evening a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or stop when the Officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 24. – Jan. 9

Marjorie Maxine McCulley, age 97, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. David Thomas Rousseve, age 71, of Long Beach, California passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Pilar Maria Oltra, age...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Esther Rivas, 46

Rosary, funeral mass to be held this Thursday and Friday in Atascadero. A rosary for Esther will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422. A funeral mass will occur Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy