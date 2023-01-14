Read full article on original website
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Ilyon Woo about her new book — Master Slave Husband Wife — which details the account of Ellen and William Craft escaping slavery. We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
Remembering legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, dead at 95
Legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died yesterday in Rome. She was 95 years old. Nicknamed La Lollo, she made dozens of movies in the U.S. and Europe after World War II. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has more. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major stars in the 1950s...
Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories
In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
Kenneth Roth had a Harvard fellowship offer. Was it rejected for his view on Israel?
Kenneth Roth was executive director of Human Rights Watch for almost three decades. His job called for him to document human rights violations around the world. When he left that job last year, he says he received a call from the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
French museum finds a missing painting in Madonna's personal collection
MADONNA: (Singing) Come on. Vogue. Let your body move to the music. SHAPIRO: The painting, thought to be by Jerome-Martin Langlois, was commissioned by Louis the XVIII to hang in Versace. It was completed in 1822 and eventually moved to the Musee de Picardie in Amiens. CHANG: But when the...
Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador for young people's literature
The Library of Congress has named a Cuban American writer as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Here's NPR's Julie Depenbrock. JULIE DEPENBROCK, BYLINE: Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history. MEG MEDINA: I'm a children's book author. I write picture books, middle grade...
Encore: End-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about death easier
End-of-life doulas are like birth doulas –- except rather than helping someone with a birth, they guide people through the process of dying. The profession has been growing since the pandemic. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Talking about dying can be uncomfortable or awkward and often heartbreaking. But a growing number...
New and noteworthy public media podcasts to check out this January
It's a new year and with it new podcasts are here! The NPR One team has gathered a few returning favorites as well as some new shows from across public media to add to your playlist. Ghost Herd. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family took a...
Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception
The pandemic did something strange to our sense of time. For some, it made time stand still. RUTH OGDEN: Looking at the clock and thinking, oh, my God, it's still 6 hours until the kids are going to go to bed. SHAPIRO: For others, time sped up. ARTHUR WADE YOUNG...
Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports
Since the release of the January 6 committee report, several publishers have raced to make the free government document available as a book. This isn't the first time a government report has gotten that treatment. The 9/11 Commission report and the Mueller report were both bestsellers. So how does the January 6 report compare? Here's Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast.
Coping with climate change: Advice for kids — from kids
Today, we're launching a comic book for kids, and it's all about climate change. It can be a lot to take in, and many kids are feeling the weight of inheriting a hotter planet. So we created a guide to help them. It focuses on a student grappling with that issue - 17-year-old Gabriel Nagel of Denver, Colo. He first remembers learning about climate change in class as a seventh grader.
What makes that song swing? At last, physicists unravel a jazz mystery
LOUIS ARMSTRONG: (Singing) What is this thing called swing? What is this thing called swing?. MARTÍNEZ: In 1939, Louis Armstrong asked a question that musicians still debate - what creates the swing feel in jazz? Now physicists think they've got an answer, and it all has to do with the subtle nuances in timing. As part of our science series Finding Time, NPR's Maria Godoy has a story.
Is music an exclusively human thing? A new study says no
Charles Darwin once speculated that all animals, beyond just humans, may share the ability to perceive melody and rhythm. HENKJAN HONING: He was very optimistic, but the empirical evidence is still very meager. CHANG: Henkjan Honing at the University of Amsterdam says although the evidence is slim, there are a...
A previously unknown Egyptian royal tomb has been discovered in Luxor
Egyptian and British archeologists uncovered the tomb that could date back as early as 1550 B.C. The tomb may belong to a royal wife or a princess who was part of the 18th Dynasty of ancient Egypt. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Egyptian city of Luxor...
There are still no answers eight years after 43 students in Mexico went missing
It's been more than eight years now since 43 students from a rural teachers college went missing in Mexico. Two government administrations have said the students are all dead, but their parents believe they're alive. And as NPR's Eyder Peralta reports, they've never given up their quest for the truth about what happened to their children.
'Saint Omer' is a complex courtroom drama about much more than the murder at hand
When I was a kid, I used to watch Perry Mason every day after school. I was drawn to the show's black-and-white clarity. Perry always found out who was lying, who was telling the truth, who was guilty — and why. As I grew older, I naturally discovered that...
A music school wants to revive Turkish and Syrian connections through song
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language). This is a 500-year-old song that carries both Turkish and Arabic elements. UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language). CHANG: It's being taught in southern Turkey by Syrian classical musicians, refugees from Aleppo. The two cultures, Syrian and Turkish, have shared music and art for...
Morning news brief
Police say a man who lost an election lost again when he plotted against the rival party. Solomon Pena ran for state Legislature in New Mexico. The Republican refused to accept his overwhelming defeat, and according to police, he then paid people to open fire on the homes of Democrats. He's expected in court today.
'Washington Post': Santos is linked to a cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch
We've learned more about the finances of embattled freshman Congressman George Santos, who lied about much of his life story during his election campaign last year. Reporters at The Washington Post have uncovered close ties between the New York lawmaker and a businessman who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch. For more, we're joined now by Isaac Stanley-Becker, political investigations reporter with The Washington Post. Thanks for being here.
It's Been a Minute
OK. Alexis, we just got out of "M3GAN." What are your thoughts?. ALEXIS WILLIAMS, BYLINE: Ten out of 10 - she accomplished a lot. LUSE: M3GAN didn't let anything stand in her way. (Laughter) I'll say that much. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) LUSE: Hey, everyone. You're listening to IT'S BEEN A...
