Cavaliers rumored to be discussing three-team trade for sniper by Josh Cornelissen Cavs News Cavs News: Pelicans clipped, Mitchell hurt, three-team trade by Josh Cornelissen 3 minutes ago Follow @CornelissenNBA Tweet Share x Pin Comment Donovan Mitchell has sucked up a lot of the oxygen in the room when it comes to covering the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is not only…
Down Goes Donovan: Can Caris LeVert step up after Mitchell's injury?

The NBA started early on this Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jayson Tatum kicked off the day with a 51-point performance with seven 3-pointers to beat the Hornets. Jrue Holiday carried the Giannis-less Bucks past the Pacers, while the Cavaliers beat the Pelicans despite an early exit from Donovan Mitchell. The Raptors held on to beat the Knicks in overtime in a battle of “which coach can play their starters more minutes”. Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry dominated the Wizards, while the Hawks withstood a strong second half from the Heat to hold onto the win. Walker Kessler dominated the team that drafted him with a 20/20 line, while the Grizzlies ran the Suns out of the building in the second half. All of that set up the closing act, which was the LeBron James-Alperen Şengün matchup that we've all been dying to see. Plenty of NBA action leads to plenty of pickups. Here's the names to consider that played on Monday.
Browns Hire Jim Schwartz as Defensive Coordinator

According to NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. Schwartz replaces the recently fired Joe Woods, whose defense finished the year ranked 20th in points allowed (22.4 PPG). The Browns were particularly poor on the ground, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards per contest at 135.0.
