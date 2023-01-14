The NBA started early on this Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jayson Tatum kicked off the day with a 51-point performance with seven 3-pointers to beat the Hornets. Jrue Holiday carried the Giannis-less Bucks past the Pacers, while the Cavaliers beat the Pelicans despite an early exit from Donovan Mitchell. The Raptors held on to beat the Knicks in overtime in a battle of “which coach can play their starters more minutes”. Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry dominated the Wizards, while the Hawks withstood a strong second half from the Heat to hold onto the win. Walker Kessler dominated the team that drafted him with a 20/20 line, while the Grizzlies ran the Suns out of the building in the second half. All of that set up the closing act, which was the LeBron James-Alperen Şengün matchup that we've all been dying to see. Plenty of NBA action leads to plenty of pickups. Here's the names to consider that played on Monday.

