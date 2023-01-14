ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Freeze warning in effect as Florida feels a chilly start to Monday

Freeze warning sign on highway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Brian A Jackson. This weekend’s powerful cold front brought frigid temperatures to Florida, giving the state another taste of winter. Saturday began with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, while Sunday’s highs in Central Florida were only predicted...
Weather Forecast: January 18, 2023

Another great day for the weather with highs reaching the 70s. Beware of a high rip current risk at all Central Florida beaches. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has a look at the forecast.
Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show

Plowable snow is likely to fall in the Twin Cities, across southern Minnesota, and in much of Wisconsin as another storm system spins through the area over the next 48 hours. The Twin Cities is in a winter weather advisory, while a winter storm warning has been issued further south, including the cities of Albert Lea, Fairmont, Faribault, Mankato Red Wing, Rochester and Worthington. Locations in the warning are forecast to get 5-9 inches of snow while 3-6 inches is expected within the advisory.
Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down

Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The watch’s southern edge cuts through Manistee, Cadillac and Tawas City. It stretches north to the Mackinac Bridge, then encompasses the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula, from Marquette east to Drummond Island. The storm system is expected to sweep into Michigan late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Heavy snow could fall at rates up to an inch per hour in some areas.
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida

Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
Light Snow & Flurries Reported in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of reports of light snow came in this morning across Central North Carolina, including the Triangle. As of 7am, Meteorologist Lance Blocker was tracking several light snow showers moving north to south across the region. No accumulation is expected, but the National Weather Service...
