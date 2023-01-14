Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 77 degrees. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the upper 70s this afternoon. The only concern today is the HIGH RISK of rip currents at ALL Central Florida...
floridainsider.com
Freeze warning in effect as Florida feels a chilly start to Monday
Freeze warning sign on highway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Brian A Jackson. This weekend’s powerful cold front brought frigid temperatures to Florida, giving the state another taste of winter. Saturday began with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, while Sunday’s highs in Central Florida were only predicted...
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: January 18, 2023
Another great day for the weather with highs reaching the 70s. Beware of a high rip current risk at all Central Florida beaches. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has a look at the forecast.
Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show
Plowable snow is likely to fall in the Twin Cities, across southern Minnesota, and in much of Wisconsin as another storm system spins through the area over the next 48 hours. The Twin Cities is in a winter weather advisory, while a winter storm warning has been issued further south, including the cities of Albert Lea, Fairmont, Faribault, Mankato Red Wing, Rochester and Worthington. Locations in the warning are forecast to get 5-9 inches of snow while 3-6 inches is expected within the advisory.
Channel 6000
Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
Tracking the Wednesday night-Thursday winter storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking Wednesday night's winter storm and how much snow the Twin Cities should expect. More on the January rain and how frequent that is becoming and the mild temps throughout the month.
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The watch’s southern edge cuts through Manistee, Cadillac and Tawas City. It stretches north to the Mackinac Bridge, then encompasses the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula, from Marquette east to Drummond Island. The storm system is expected to sweep into Michigan late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Heavy snow could fall at rates up to an inch per hour in some areas.
Big Storm System Moving Into Midwest This Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota later this week. The National Weather Service says confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, with the best chances from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. It is...
KELOLAND TV
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
Few snow showers today; another system arrives late Tuesday
A storm just off the New England coast will help to throw back clouds and snow into eastern Vermont and New Hampshire today while the rest of us remain dry with breaks of sunshine.
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Weather Warning: Freezing Rain, Hazardous Driving For Parts Of WNY
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Western New York. The commute this morning could be dangerous due to hazardous road conditions caused by the wintry weather. Just before 10 pm yesterday, Monday, January 16, 2023, the NWS Buffalo issued the advisory at 9:40 pm.
KETV.com
Winter storm watch brings potential for snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A potentially impactful winter storm could bring snow to the Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday morning. A winter storm watch has been issued for most of eastern Nebraska from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, bringing increased chances for impactful snowfall along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor.
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know
Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
fox35orlando.com
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
cbs17
Light Snow & Flurries Reported in Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of reports of light snow came in this morning across Central North Carolina, including the Triangle. As of 7am, Meteorologist Lance Blocker was tracking several light snow showers moving north to south across the region. No accumulation is expected, but the National Weather Service...
