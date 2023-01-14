ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Newaygo chalks up a victory over Orchard View in girls hoops

The Newaygo Lions girls’ basketball team got their third win of the season on Monday night with a win over the visiting Orchard View Cardinals, 38-25. Both offenses got off to slow starts in the first half which saw Newaygo get out to a 16-10 halftime lead. The Lions...
NEWAYGO, MI
Boutell, Hicks lead Hart to big win over Manistee

After a fast start, there was no doubt what the outcome was going to be as the Hart girls basketball team posted a convincing 72-31 non-conference victory over visiting Manistee on Monday night. It was Hart’s depth that flustered the Chippewas, as 10 players scored, including three in double figures....
MANISTEE, MI
North Muskegon solid down the stretch in victory over Potters House

Timely plays down the stretch lifted the North Muskegon Norsemen to a 42-36 nonleague basketball victory over Potters House. Not only did North Muskegon make some timely plays, but canned just enough free throws down the stretch to secure the narrow victory. The Norsemen led by three points at the...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Hart wrestling team takes first place at Fallen Bucks Invitational

Eight wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Hart Pirates to a 5-0 record and the championshihp at the Fallen Bucks Invitational tournament at Pine River. The Pirates opened the day with a 54-13 victory over Central Montcalm, then overwhelmed Coopersville, 50-25, in the second round. Next up was Mason County...
HART, MI
Laird, Lynn lead Ludington past Grant

Keelyn Laird and Olivia Lynn combined to score 29 points as the Ludington girls basketball team continue to roll on, winning its fourth straight game with a 50-31 victory over visiting Grant in non-conference action Monday night. Defense again shined for the Orioles, as they outscored the Tigers, 8-4 in...
LUDINGTON, MI
Shelby takes down visiting White Cloud in girls hoops

Biloxi Lee scored 11 points and hauled down 12 rebounds to lead the Shelby girls basketball team to a 35-29 victory over visiting White Cloud Monday night. It was a see-saw affair, with the Tigers taking a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. White Cloud came back for a 10-9 edge in the second, leaving the Tigers holding a 15-12 lead at the half.
WHITE CLOUD, MI
Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College

The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
MUSKEGON, MI
Mona Shores wrestlers compete at Unity Christian Invitational

The Mona Shores wrestling team posted a sixth-place finish at the Unity Christian Invitational on Saturday. The Sailors closed out the day with a score of 91. Mario Curiel (106), Aiden Suida-Cortes (113) and Gavyn Stout (157) earned third-place finishes in their weight class. Peyton Peterson (190) wrestled to a...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0

A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
LUDINGTON, MI
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Muskegon still No. 1; South Christian enters the Top 20

TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Halfway through the Michigan high school boys’ season and parity is rampant as the number of undefeated teams declines weekly. This week’s top four teams remain the same, Grand Rapids Northview enters the top ten while previously unranked Grand Rapids South Christian enters the top 20. In honor of State Champs! 20th anniversary, here are the Top 20 teams in Michigan with previous ranking, record, and division are in parenthesis:
MUSKEGON, MI
North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna

If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West

The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
MUSKEGON, MI
Lady Jayhawks cruise past Alpena Community College

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks played their first conference game of the season Saturday afternoon and came away with a convincing 65-29 win over the Alpena Community College Lumberjacks in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. The Jayhawks took advantage of their ability to run the court and...
ALPENA, MI
Larson, Jaramillo lead Kent City boys past Tri-County

– The Kent City boys basketball team continued to roll with its third win in a row on Friday evening. The Eagles cruised past Tri County, 67-46, in a CSAA win. The Eagles opened with an 18-13 edge in the first quarter. Their lead grew even further as they outscored Tri County 17-10 in the second stanza to roll into halftime ahead, 35-23.
KENT CITY, MI
Shelby boys get by Oakridge for fifth straight win

Three players scored in double figures Friday night as the Shelby boys basketball team won its fifth straight game, 62-56, over visiting Oakridge in a non-conference contest. Oakridge never led after the Tigers gained a 12-7 edge at the end of the first quarter. A 17-8 surge in the second quarter built Shelby’s lead to 29-15 at the half.
SHELBY, MI
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia

SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
HESPERIA, MI
Spring Lake swim and dive team wins over Greater Muskegon co-op

The Spring Lake boys swim and dive team wrapped up a grueling stretch with a strong win on Monday evening. The Lakers claimed victory over the Greater Muskegon co-op swim and dive team, 96-70. “Given this brutal meet schedule over the past five days, tonight was a fun way to...
SPRING LAKE, MI
Lumberjacks earn important win as midway point of the season hits

The midpoint of any season can seem like there’s still a long way to go to the postseason, especially in the United States Hockey League. With six teams currently competing for second place of the Eastern Conference, the Muskegon Lumberjacks know the pressure is on to start playing their best hockey as the chips begin to fall in place.
MUSKEGON, MI

