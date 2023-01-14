Read full article on original website
LHS Bowling Hosts Dodge City and Holcomb at Billy’s
LHS bowling team competed at home vs Dodge City and Holcomb. Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2226, after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished 3rd overall and led the team with a series of 572 and high game of 210. “Lexton was much more consistent between his three games today, it was nice to see that. And really most of the varsity team was consistent among their individual scores,” Coach Potter on the boys varsity team. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1523 and earned 2 WAC points.TJ King led the team with a 293 series. TJ, Reece Washburn, and Josh Vazquez all tied with a team high single game of 116. Varsity girls ended the day with 1953 total pinfall and earned 1 WAC point. Frida Civis had a team high of 492 series. Juliauna Van Wyhe had a team high 168 single game. “With games of 166, 165, and 161, Frida bowled extremely well today. She finished 4th overall but missed taking 1st place by 15 pins.” Coach Potter also added, “With this being Julie’s first year, it was exciting to see her put together a 168 game. She’s been working hard at practice and always asking questions to gain a stronger understanding of the game.” JV girls ended with a 1563 total pinfall and earned 10 WAC points. Bret Lyon finished 3rd overall with a 296 series. Layla Crotinger finished 2nd overall with a 304 series. Anna Bourell, Bret Lyon and Rebecca Ruder all tied with a team high 105 single game. On Thursday Liberal will travel to Hays for a WAC match-up.
LHS Swims at Hays
The Liberal boys swim team competed at Hays on Tuesday. Liberal finished in fifth place. Here are team results and Liberal’s top individual performers. 200 Medley Relay- Jackson Riley, Saul Ortega, Isaac Dominguez, and Daniel Amparan 4th 2:18.65. 50 Freestyle- Isaac Dominguez 5th 26.09. 100 Freestyle- Jackson Riley 8th...
LHS Powerlifting Opens Season
Liberal’s powerlifting team was involved in a powerlifting meet Saturday. LHS competed virtually in their home weight room. Redskin boys got 3rd and girls got 6th out of 21 total schools. Here’s some athletes who medaled – Johnathan Young – M123 2nd Overall, 3rd Bench, 2nd Squat, 2nd...
Kenneth Charles Trisler
Kenneth Charles (Chuck) Trisler II, 52-year-old Hooker, Oklahoma resident, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Texas County. Chuck Trisler was born was born November 18, 1970 in Liberal, Kansas to Albert (Al) and Jenny(Powell) Trisler. He attended the Hooker school system graduating with the class of...
Eliazar (Elias) Degollado
Eliazar (Elias) Degollado, age 58, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in Ulysses, Kansas. He was born on May 8, 1964, in Thorndale, Texas, the son of Felix and Vicenta (Luna) Degollado. Elias grew up in Texas where he graduated high school. He married Dora Arevalo on January...
Two die in separate southwest Kansas accidents
Clark County & Ford County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two southwest Kansas residents were killed in separate single-vehicle accidents on Monday. The first accident happened at 9:21 am Monday morning in rural Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2013 Cadillac SUV driven by 56-year-old Marca L. Berger of Ensign was traveling northbound on 105 Road, when she overcorrected, crossing the roadway again to the southbound ditch, then rolled, causing Berger to be ejected. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
Dodge City man dies in Clark County crash
It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on 160 Highway, about 2.5 miles east of the U283 junction.
Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 56-year-old woman from Ensign died in a one-vehicle crash reported Monday morning in Ford County. It happened about 9:20 a.m. on 105 Road, about half of a mile south of Upland Road, in rural Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2013 Cadillac SUV,...
Woman dies following a rollover crash in Ford County
The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 9:30 Monday morning on Fowler Road, just north of Valley Road, southeast of Ensign.
Liberal Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire Friday Afternoon (01/13/23)
The Liberal Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire at 15 W 1st Street on Friday afternoon at 3:09 pm. The first arriving units reported light smoke exiting the open garage door of a commercial building. The vehicle involved was inside the building. Occupants of the business had successfully deployed fire extinguishers prior to firefighters arriving. Firefighters entered the building and quickly located where the fire had been and began checking for extension while putting out the remaining smoldering fire. The fire was isolated to the vehicle involved. One of the occupants did suffer minor injuries while attempting to fight the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene until 4:16 pm extinguishing hot spots and conducting an on-scene investigation. The Liberal Fire Department responded to the incident with 10 firefighters, two engines, and three light support vehicles. The Liberal Police Department and Seward County EMS responded to the incident as well. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.
Seward County Commission Meets Appoints Scott Carr as Chair
The Seward County Commission met Tuesday evening and welcomed the 3 new Commissioners, Tammy Sutherland Abbott, Presophoni Fuller, and Scott Carr. The commission selected Scott Carr as the Chair and Tammy Sutherland Abbott as Vice-Chair for 2023. The Commission approved the Waiver of Fees for the Seward County Activity Center...
Garden City PD looking for suspect in stabbing case
The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Saturday morning.
