Read full article on original website
Related
calfkicker.com
(Video) The real life ‘Undertaker’ gets jumped by 8 people and wins…
A video of a 1 v 8 challenge has gone viral. The clip shared shows one person attacked by 7 men and a woman, and actually coming out victorious. The title and the caption are referring to the large stature and the long hair of the man getting jumped. They make him look like pro-wrestling superstar, The Undertaker.
Dear Edward Trailer: Connie Britton Stars in FNL Boss' Teary Apple Drama
Get out your tissues, because Apple TV+ has released an emotional trailer for Parenthood and Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims’ upcoming drama Dear Edward, which features FNL vet Connie Britton among its cast. Adapted by Katims from Ana Napolitano novel of the same name, the series is described as “a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human,” per the official synopsis. The story centers on 12-year-old boy Edward (Colin O’Brien), who is the only survivor of a tragic plane crash that kills his family. “As Edward and a diverse ensemble...
Comments / 0