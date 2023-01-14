Read full article on original website
Detroit News
UIA was clawing back jobless benefits from 1.8M Michigan workers before court-ordered halt
Lansing — Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency in December stopped efforts to claw back unemployment money from more than 1.83 million claimants — one in every three Michigan workers — in order to comply with a June court order mandating the halt. The total claimants impacted by the...
New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds
Coalition members say they're pushing for Michigan to implement new programs that would fairly tax electric vehicles.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan OKs new, 4-year contract with top economic developer to boost jobs
Quentin Messer Jr. started as head of the MEDC 18 months ago and just secured a new, four-year contract. Messer will lead the state’s attraction and retention efforts as auto companies expect to spend billions on sites for EV production. Details on the contract were not made available Tuesday.
gandernewsroom.com
Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty
MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
themanchestermirror.com
End of federal child tax credit expansion risks more Michigan kids in poverty
LANSING — The expansion of a federal tax credit extended to low-income families during the pandemic lifted more than half a million Michigan children out of poverty, according to the Michigan League for Public Policy. The expansion ended at the close of 2022, and advocates worry this will put...
abc12.com
Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
Michigan to begin $81M opioid settlement distribution
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s government is expected to receive part of $81 million from two multi-state opioid settlements later this month. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The frivolous challenge by Ottawa...
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
themanchestermirror.com
Who gets paid minimum wage in Michigan? Only 1% of workers, as pay soars
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Michigan’s minimum wage jumped to $10.10 an hour from $9.87 on Jan. 1, but for the first time in decades, that pay is well below what many employers can even consider offering entry-level workers. Instead,...
jtv.tv
Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II
The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
fox2detroit.com
Benson, Michigan Democrats want to ban doxxing of election workers in push for new voting reforms
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emboldened by a new majority in the state legislature, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced new legislation aimed at further securing the state's election systems. Benson, who was part of the wave of Democrats that won election during last year's midterms, spoke about plans...
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats
After threats against election workers have soared in the wake of a right-wing campaign to push lies about the 2020 election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Democratic lawmakers announced Tuesday plans to protect election officials and crack down on those intentionally sharing misinformation about elections and voting. “As Michigan’s chief election officer, my […] The post Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
mibiz.com
Survey: Low pay, child care constraints hold back West Michigan labor participation
People in West Michigan indicate that low pay and the inability to find affordable child care are two key factors keeping them out of the workforce. That’s according to the results of a new survey from West Michigan Works!, the local workforce development agency. More than three-quarters of the 1,413 job seekers and workers who answered the survey cited the ability to access and afford child care as a barrier to work. Nearly two-thirds told West Michigan Works! that they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agree that potential wages were not enough, even though employers have been increasing compensation the last two years at rates higher or double than recent trends.
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
fox2detroit.com
Gretchen Whitmer traveling to Norway, Switzerland for business trip
(FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is spending one of the first weeks of her second term in office outside of Michigan, embarking on a business trip to Norway and Switzerland. Whitmer's five-day trip to Europe is a "investment mission" where she'll discuss car manufacturing and green energy policies. She'll be in Norway's capital of Oslo before traveling to Zurich, Switzerland where the World Economic Forum is being held.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan bill would require public sector employees to join unions, which is unconstitutional
Michigan House Bill 4004 of 2023 is unconstitutional. The bill would remove right-to-work protections for public sector employees, which is settled law in America. (2) No person shall by force, intimidation, or unlawful threats compel or attempt to compel any public employee to do any of the following:. (a) Become...
Doulas say new Medicaid policy supports their work, but not them
Women and infants’ health advocates around Michigan are celebrating a new policy that will allow pregnant people covered by Medicaid to pay for the services of a doula. The policy, enacted Jan. 1, puts Michigan on the list of just a handful of states that cover doula services, which have been shown to improve birth outcomes and decrease health and racial disparities. But doulas themselves, severely disappointed in the reimbursement rate set by the state, say...
