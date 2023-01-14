ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty

MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan to begin $81M opioid settlement distribution

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s government is expected to receive part of $81 million from two multi-state opioid settlements later this month. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The frivolous challenge by Ottawa...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’

The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II

The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Advance

Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats

After threats against election workers have soared in the wake of a right-wing campaign to push lies about the 2020 election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Democratic lawmakers announced Tuesday plans to protect election officials and crack down on those intentionally sharing misinformation about elections and voting. “As Michigan’s chief election officer, my […] The post Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Survey: Low pay, child care constraints hold back West Michigan labor participation

People in West Michigan indicate that low pay and the inability to find affordable child care are two key factors keeping them out of the workforce. That’s according to the results of a new survey from West Michigan Works!, the local workforce development agency. More than three-quarters of the 1,413 job seekers and workers who answered the survey cited the ability to access and afford child care as a barrier to work. Nearly two-thirds told West Michigan Works! that they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agree that potential wages were not enough, even though employers have been increasing compensation the last two years at rates higher or double than recent trends.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Gretchen Whitmer traveling to Norway, Switzerland for business trip

(FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is spending one of the first weeks of her second term in office outside of Michigan, embarking on a business trip to Norway and Switzerland. Whitmer's five-day trip to Europe is a "investment mission" where she'll discuss car manufacturing and green energy policies. She'll be in Norway's capital of Oslo before traveling to Zurich, Switzerland where the World Economic Forum is being held.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Doulas say new Medicaid policy supports their work, but not them

Women and infants’ health advocates around Michigan are celebrating a new policy that will allow pregnant people covered by Medicaid to pay for the services of a doula. The policy, enacted Jan. 1, puts Michigan on the list of just a handful of states that cover doula services, which have been shown to improve birth outcomes and decrease health and racial disparities. But doulas themselves, severely disappointed in the reimbursement rate set by the state, say...
MICHIGAN STATE

