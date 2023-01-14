LHS bowling team competed at home vs Dodge City and Holcomb. Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2226, after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished 3rd overall and led the team with a series of 572 and high game of 210. “Lexton was much more consistent between his three games today, it was nice to see that. And really most of the varsity team was consistent among their individual scores,” Coach Potter on the boys varsity team. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1523 and earned 2 WAC points.TJ King led the team with a 293 series. TJ, Reece Washburn, and Josh Vazquez all tied with a team high single game of 116. Varsity girls ended the day with 1953 total pinfall and earned 1 WAC point. Frida Civis had a team high of 492 series. Juliauna Van Wyhe had a team high 168 single game. “With games of 166, 165, and 161, Frida bowled extremely well today. She finished 4th overall but missed taking 1st place by 15 pins.” Coach Potter also added, “With this being Julie’s first year, it was exciting to see her put together a 168 game. She’s been working hard at practice and always asking questions to gain a stronger understanding of the game.” JV girls ended with a 1563 total pinfall and earned 10 WAC points. Bret Lyon finished 3rd overall with a 296 series. Layla Crotinger finished 2nd overall with a 304 series. Anna Bourell, Bret Lyon and Rebecca Ruder all tied with a team high 105 single game. On Thursday Liberal will travel to Hays for a WAC match-up.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO