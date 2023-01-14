Read full article on original website
LHS Bowling Hosts Dodge City and Holcomb at Billy’s
LHS bowling team competed at home vs Dodge City and Holcomb. Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2226, after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished 3rd overall and led the team with a series of 572 and high game of 210. “Lexton was much more consistent between his three games today, it was nice to see that. And really most of the varsity team was consistent among their individual scores,” Coach Potter on the boys varsity team. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1523 and earned 2 WAC points.TJ King led the team with a 293 series. TJ, Reece Washburn, and Josh Vazquez all tied with a team high single game of 116. Varsity girls ended the day with 1953 total pinfall and earned 1 WAC point. Frida Civis had a team high of 492 series. Juliauna Van Wyhe had a team high 168 single game. “With games of 166, 165, and 161, Frida bowled extremely well today. She finished 4th overall but missed taking 1st place by 15 pins.” Coach Potter also added, “With this being Julie’s first year, it was exciting to see her put together a 168 game. She’s been working hard at practice and always asking questions to gain a stronger understanding of the game.” JV girls ended with a 1563 total pinfall and earned 10 WAC points. Bret Lyon finished 3rd overall with a 296 series. Layla Crotinger finished 2nd overall with a 304 series. Anna Bourell, Bret Lyon and Rebecca Ruder all tied with a team high 105 single game. On Thursday Liberal will travel to Hays for a WAC match-up.
Two die in separate southwest Kansas accidents
Clark County & Ford County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two southwest Kansas residents were killed in separate single-vehicle accidents on Monday. The first accident happened at 9:21 am Monday morning in rural Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2013 Cadillac SUV driven by 56-year-old Marca L. Berger of Ensign was traveling northbound on 105 Road, when she overcorrected, crossing the roadway again to the southbound ditch, then rolled, causing Berger to be ejected. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
🎥🎤 City: R9 Ranch water project delays costing Hays millions of dollars
Mayor Mason Ruder likes to point out he was four years old in 1995 when the city of Hays purchased the R9 Ranch in Edwards County as a long-term water supply. Now, 28 years later, the project is finally picking up speed, especially in the past year. "Every day is...
Garden City police are searching for Joel Chanez a suspect of a stabbing Saturday morning
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are searching for Joel Chanez who is suspected of aggravated battery. The Garden City Police Department say a stabbing took place around 12:30 a.m. at Gol Latino located at 1524 N. Taylor Plaza in garden City. Joel Chanez is suspected of stabbing a 35-year-old victim during an argument. When police arrived on scene, Chanez had fled.
