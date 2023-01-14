Read full article on original website
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear.
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. *Gallus vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. *The return of Tyler Bate.
SECOND LAWSUIT FILED OVER VINCE MCMAHON'S RETURN TO WWE POWER
Sportico.com reported this morning that the Police and Fire Retirement System of Detroit, Michigan (shareholders in WWE) filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon on Thursday 1/12 over McMahon's return to the company. The lawsuit, according to Sportico, is "seeking a declaration that would effectively block the 77-year-old billionaire from...
THE NEW DAY HEADING DOWN UNDER, ALL HANDS ON DECK FOR THE ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE
Stefanie Fiondella, who held the position of VP, Communications for WWE exited the company last week, PWInsider.com has confirmed. She was with the company from 2014-2019 and returned in April 2021. The New Day - all three members - will be heading to Australia later this week. The current WWE...
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss has been officially announced for the 1/23 Royal Rmble in San Antonio, Texas.
NEW SASHA BANKS-RELATED TRADEMARK
Mercedes Monet, the former Sasha Banks, filed for a trademark on the term "The CEO" on 1/11 under her LLC, Soulnado. The trademark filing was for "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"
THE NWA PRESENTS DR. TOM PRICHARD INTERVIEW IS NOW STREAMING
The NWA's second legends interview installment, with Dr. Tom Prichard speaking with NWA President Billy Corgan, is now streaming:. This was originally slated to be a second part to the Austin Idol interview, but they obviously had a change in schedule.
THE ROCK COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL WWE SALE
The Rock appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink and the conversation turned to the potential sale of WWE:
WWE PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE ON WWE NXT
WWE NXT announcers Vic Joseph and Booker T just paid tribute and sent condolences to the family of Jay Briscoe on tonight's WWE NXT broadcast. Briscoe passed away several hours ago in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. Full details on the accident are not yet known. PWInsider.com sends our...
RING OF HONOR & AEW STATEMENT ON PASSING OF JAY BRISCOE
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR 2023 ON SALE NEXT WEEK
The 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event will go on sale Friday 1/27. There will be an online pre-sale on Thursday 1/26. The show will be held on Friday 3/31 at the Galen Center (3400 S Figueroa Street) in Los Angeles, California. It will be the fist time...
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT MONDAY'S WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY
The updated lineup for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *The Bloodline will hold an "Acknowledgement Ceremony." *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States...
RAW XXX MERCH AVAILABLE, BAYLEY COMMENTS ON HOW MUCH WWE HAS CHANGED AND MORE
WWE Shop has Raw 30th anniversary merchandise available in the form of "Raw Is XXX " logo T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts. Ron Killings aka WWE Superstar "R-Truth" Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble history: WWE Playlist.
BY THE NUMBERS 672
This week's episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 90 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes, MLW was 45 minutes, NJPW Strong was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
IMPACT RETURNING TO ORLANDO FRIDAY, HARD TO KILL DARK MATCH NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Impact Wrestling will return to the Orlando, Florida area with two TV tapings this Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21 at Osceola Heritage Park. if anyone is attending the tapings, we are seeking live reports. There are tickets available at this link. Gail Kim and Steve Maclin will be joining us...
BLOODLINE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT CEREMONY UPDATES - FOUR MORE MEMBERS CONFIRMED FOR RAW, ONE MAJOR MEMBER MISSING
WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika, are slated to be at this Monday's Raw in Philadelphia for the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, PWInsider.com can confirm. The Daily Item in Pennsylvania reported this afternoon that the original Samoan SWAT Team, Samu and Rikishi (as he is now known), aka the Headshrinkers during their initial WWE run, will also be appearing at the Ceremony.
RAW SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT
As PWInsider.com broke earlier today in the Elite section:. -Bo Dallas is backstage at Raw, so expect an appearance from Uncle Howdy in conjunction with Alexa Bliss tonight. -A number of Smackdown stars including The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at Raw. -Johnny Gargano, who has been...
UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP, HBK & MORE ON WWE'S THE BUMP AND MORE
Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin will be guests on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday at 1 PM Eastern. For those of you heading to Royal Rumble weekend, the night before will be the latest installment of The Undertaker's One Man Show. Set for this week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on...
EXCLUSIVE: FRANKIE KAZARIAN ON LEAVING AEW, SIGNING WITH IMPACT, BETTING ON HIMSELF AND MORE
Yesterday, PWInsider.com sat down with Frankie Kazarian to discuss his decision to leave AEW and sign a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Here are some excerpts from the conversation:. Mike Johnson: I reported on Friday that the word that was going around was that coming out of the match with...
AEW DEBUTS IN FRESNO, CA WITH LIVE DYNAMITE, LATEST LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TBS:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. This...
