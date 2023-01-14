Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Top 20 Best Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – January 2023
While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of January 2023.
This fan might have finally fixed Elden Ring’s stuttering issue on PC
One Elden Ring fan may have found a fix for the award-winning RPG’s persistent PC stuttering problem with a simple solution: disabling e-cores on newer Intel processors. Elden Ring’s PC performance has suffered from this stuttering issue even during the game’s review period. The action will, at random, stop for a second or slightly less and then catch up by moving at double speed for another second or two.
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Our Top-Rated Smartphones
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, offering great discounts on a range of products, is currently active only for Prime subscribers, giving them can early access. For all Prime as well as non-Prime members, the sale will begin on January 15 at midnight and will go until January 20. Apart from the great discounts and huge offs, Amazon is also offering SBI credit and debit card users an additional 10 percent discount. To get up to 80 percent discount on a wide range of products, head to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.
Has Nvidia won the AI training market?
AI chips serve two functions. AI builders first take a large (or truly massive) set of data and run complex software to look for patterns in that data. Those patterns are expressed as a model, and so we have chips that “train” the system to generate a model.
Cost Per Frame: Best Value Graphics Cards in Early 2023
With the recent launch of new GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia, it’s time to take a look into what graphics cards are the best value right now, using the most up to date pricing in several regions. Since our last update, graphics card pricing has changed a lot for many older GPUs, some products are no longer in stock, and of course, we hadn’t yet had a chance to see how GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4090 and Radeon 7900 XTX stacked up compared to the entire array of available GPUs including more mainstream models.
2022 Was a Plateau Year for VR, Here’s What to Expect in 2023
The end of 2022 marks more than a decade since the Oculus Kickstarter sparked the modern era of VR. While the space has undoubtedly grown tremendously since then, 2022 felt largely like a plateau year, with Meta standing unchallenged as the dominant player in the space—while progressing disjointedly in too many directions at once. But with new headsets, promising new content, and a looming heavyweight positioned to challenge Meta all on the horizon, 2023 could big a much bigger year for the VR space.
Low-power MCU delivers lower-pin package
Renesas Electronics Corp. has added a new general-purpose microcontroller (MCU) in the low-power RL78 family. The new low-power MCU delivers small package sizes, including an eight-pin package option that targets 8-bit MCU applications. The new RL78/G15, with a RL78 16-bit CPU core operating at 16 MHz, features a variety of...
Indian Gaming Companies Request Government to Distinguish Between Real Money Games and Video Games
Over 40 notable Indian video game and e-sport companies have joined together to request the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a clear regulatory distinction between video games and real money gaming apps. The group seeks a formal meeting with the ministry to suggest the laying out of rules, and share their opinions and insights to help better understand the medium before it adversely affects the Indian video games industry as a whole. A representation letter, signed by key figures from the industry, has been sent to the Indian government, which currently groups video games (played solely for entertainment) and online games played for stakes (real-money wagering) under the same regulatory purview. The representation was organised by Chennai-based Outlier Games, which is working on a mythical third-person superhero title called Deliverance.
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.16): Meta discontinues Quest 1, Apple HMD is in the hand of developers, and more!
Hello from Qingdao, China! I’m happy to be back in the Far East of the world after such a long time, and I’m actually quite enjoying my time here, even if I still spend a lot of hours working remotely. I want to start this newsletter by thanking you all that attended the alpha concert for the launch of the VRROOM platform to which I’ve contributed as a developer. We have still a long road to go, but we got good feedback, people had fun, and we reached an unexpected first place in the Pico store among the free experiences :O. This is just the first event, many others hopefully will come. If you missed it, don’t worry: you can still enjoy a video recording at this link.
Acne Face Map: What Are Your Breakouts Telling You?
Acne Face Map | Hairline | Forehead | Nose | Cheeks | Chin And Jawline | Ways To Treat Your Acne | Ways To Prevent Your Acne | Our Product Choices. Breakouts are a bummer. We all know the feeling (shock, despair, even awe) of spotting an angry zit on an otherwise flawless complexion. Before you raise your fists to the sky and desperately demand, “Why me?!” take a breath. There is more to breakouts than meets the eye — and where they appear on your face can be the key to stopping them for good. Here is your guide to using a face map to decode what your breakouts are telling you.
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the PC-9821 Game Policenauts?
Hideo Kojima is perhaps one of the most iconic names in the video game industry. because of him, we have the Metal gear Solid games and their spin-offs, the canceled PT, and his recently released game, Death Stranding. However, he wasn’t always known in the industry like all the greats...
PSVR’s Top Downloads in 2022 Betray Stagnation, PSVR 2 Looks to Change That – Road to VR
It’s more than a bit disheartening to see essentially the same top PSVR game downloads repeated throughout the years, although here’s to hoping this may be the last time we utter the names Beat Saber, Job Simulator, and SUPERHOT VR in sequential order as the upcoming platform’s best-performing titles.
Nine to Know | Beds
In this Nine to Know, we uncover how sublime design sets the scene for repose. Cultivating a sanctuary-like bedroom space is no one-step feat. In est magazine’s 46th issue, we unpacked the various steps in our Detail pages – the most important of which will come as no surprise: the bed. The theme of this Nine to Know is respect for rest, a sentiment shared by some of the world’s most accomplished designers and brands.
Using Moroccan tea tray mathematics to turn robots into skilled waiters
Researchers at the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine intelligence (MIRMI) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a model that enables a robot to serve tea and coffee faster and more safely than humans—with no sloshing. The mathematics behind the pendulum used in the concept is more than 300 years old.
New HoloSuite Feature Enables Users To Seamlessly Blend Volumetric Video Clips
Arcturus, volumetric video editing and streaming tools provider, has been at the forefront of virtual production, revolutionizing immersive content experiences across a vast range of verticals. As part of its efforts to bring volumetric video to a wider audience, it prioritizes research and development of new tools that allow creators...
Vitruvian’s Trainer+ is an all-in-one home gym that actually lives up to its promises • TechCrunch
The Vitruvian Trainer+ is not cheap. At $2,990, it’s around the cost of six years of gym membership at the average rate paid in the U.S. per month, and that doesn’t include the Vitruvian All Access recurring subscription fee for access to advanced workout features including guided sessions, which is a hefty $39 per month after the first 12 months, which are included free with the purchase of the machine.
The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
