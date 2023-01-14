Hello from Qingdao, China! I’m happy to be back in the Far East of the world after such a long time, and I’m actually quite enjoying my time here, even if I still spend a lot of hours working remotely. I want to start this newsletter by thanking you all that attended the alpha concert for the launch of the VRROOM platform to which I’ve contributed as a developer. We have still a long road to go, but we got good feedback, people had fun, and we reached an unexpected first place in the Pico store among the free experiences :O. This is just the first event, many others hopefully will come. If you missed it, don’t worry: you can still enjoy a video recording at this link.

2 DAYS AGO