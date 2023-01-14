Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Dr Ken Cohen Discusses the Role of Prior Authorizations in Value-Based Care
Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care, talks about the value of prior authorizations in different contexts, and how simplicity can benefit the process in some situations. Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care, talks about the value of prior authorizations in different contexts,...
ajmc.com
Cost Drivers Impacting Treatment Strategies for COPD
Cost drivers and payer considerations are emphasized for treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Could you summarize the biggest patient cost drivers in the management of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]?. Courtney Crim, MD: The biggest cost drivers are exacerbations, because they require...
ajmc.com
A Strategic Approach to Controlling Diabetes
Adequately treating diabetes demands an array of considerations and therapy strategies. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: The contemporary approach to managing diabetes is not only to control hyperglycemia but also to truly prevent the next event and protect the patient from complications. Jennifer, do you want to start?
ajmc.com
Dr Hilary Tindle Discusses Use of the Nicotine Metabolite Ratio in Clinical Care
Hilary Tindle, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine, at Vanderbilt University, discusses how the nicotine metabolite ratio (NMR) can help inform doctors and patients on choosing the optimal treatment for quitting smoking. Although not a standard of care, the nicotine metabolite ratio (NMR) helps doctors and patients in a clinical...
ajmc.com
There Is a Need to Identify Patients Most Likely to Benefit From Immunotherapies, Says Dr Alonso V. Pacheco
New immunotherapies are changing the shape of oncology care, but there is also a need for a system that provides these high-quality therapies to the patients most likely to benefit from them. This might mean doing an assessment and a deeper dive into patient functional status, says Alonso V. Pacheco, MD, medical director and medical oncologist/hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.
ajmc.com
Hydroxychloroquine Dose Associated With Greater Risk of Incident Retinopathy
Patients who took hydroxychloroquine had an overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy of 8.6% after 15 years. A higher dose of hydroxychloroquine was associated with a greater risk of incident retinopathy, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy was 8.6% after 15 years in all patients who used the treatment for inflammatory diseases.
ajmc.com
States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma
Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
ajmc.com
Key Takeaways and Considerations Surrounding COPD Therapies
Medical experts provide their closing thoughts on the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment landscape. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Summarizing everything we’ve talked about, [give] your final thoughts. Courtney, let’s start with you. Courtney Crim, MD: From the standpoint of managing COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], we’ve come...
ajmc.com
Paxlovid May Reduce Already Low Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death Among Vaccinated Patients
Patients who received nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid) had lower risk of both hospitalization within 14 days and death within 28 days compared with patients who did not receive the treatment. The use of nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir further (Paxlovid) reduces the already low risk of hospitalization among older vaccinated patients who...
ajmc.com
A1C Management Strategies
Dr Handelsman drives a conversation surrounding the management of A1C levels. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: [There have been advancements] with the invention of more potent drugs that don’t cause hypoglycemia, namely the GLP1. SGLT2 inhibitors may not be as potent, but they’re potent enough early on in the disease without causing hypoglycemia. Now we can help. The medical society’s goal was always an A1C [glycated hemoglobin] of less than 6.5%. [That was the] official goal. On my patients, however, my goal has always been an A1C level of less than 6%, or as low as I can get them. I could never get them lower than 5% unless they’d institute lifestyle [changes]. If they’d institute lifestyle [changes], we could get a patient down to close to 5%, and not with medication. This has changed with high-dose GLP1 receptor agonists and high-dose fuse molecules such as tirzepatide. Right now they can get individuals to an A1C level of less than 5.7% without causing hypoglycemia. We’ve never seen that before. It will have to change our thinking going forward. With that, several bodies decided to define remission. Do you want to talk about it?
ajmc.com
Patient Perspectives on Technology-Based Approaches to Social Needs Screening
Patients are essential stakeholders in designing systems to capture social needs. The authors present key findings from patient interviews regarding social needs screening through technology-based modalities. ABSTRACT. Objectives: Social determinants have an outsized impact on health outcomes. Given the increasing awareness of this impact and the adoption of alternative payment...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Sickle Cell Cure Complexity; Free Care for Veterans in Suicidal Crisis; Pfizer to Offer Low-Cost Drugs to Underserved Countries
The reality of a sickle cell disease cure brings fear, optimism, and questions to patients’ lives; veterans who are in suicidal crisis can receive free emergency care at any Department of Veterans Affairs or private facility; Pfizer to increase access to progressive treatments through sale of drugs at non-profit prices to poor countries.
ajmc.com
Study Investigates Using Wearable Technology to Assess Trauma-Related Symptoms
The ability to screen for trauma symptoms in certain high-risk populations could soon benefit from biomarker data gathered through wearable devices, according to a new study. Reduced 24-hour activity variance and changes in both rest activity measures and in total sleep transitions have been linked to changes in markers of pain and its endurance over time, in sleep patterns, and in symptoms of anxiety following an investigation that gathered biomarker data on recovery and traumatic stress exposure via wrist-wearable technology.
ajmc.com
4-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective Beyond 90 Days
A new study has found that vaccine effectiveness against infection after 4 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine disappeared after 90 days for Omicron variants BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5, although it remained effective against hospitalizations. Vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection had slipped by the 90-day mark post vaccination, according to...
ajmc.com
Digital Therapeutic Sparks Improvement in Diabetes Across Demographic Lines
This new report shows people who used the digital therapeutic saw an improvement of 14% to 15% in their average blood glucose levels regardless of their racial or ethnic category. A new report shows people in different racial and ethnic groups appear to gain similar benefits from a digital therapeutic...
ajmc.com
Unmet Needs in Treatment Landscape of Rett Syndrome
An expert highlights unmet needs in the treatment of Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: The biggest unmet need for Rett syndrome is that there is no intervention or cure for this disorder. Onset is between 6 months to 1 to 3 years of age, and they are living to near normal adulthood, for decades and decades. They’re living a life of being nonverbal, being misunderstood, not being able to communicate their wants and needs. In talking to thousands of parents at this stage of my personal journey in Rett syndrome, that is one of the biggest unmet needs, feeling that we know she’s in there, but she or he cannot communicate the things they want or need. So, we are constantly working with our team, whether it’s in the school setting, in medical exam rooms, or talking to other parents on forums. It is difficult to find the solutions for a child because they are unable to tell us themselves what they need.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Medicare ACO Participation Growth in 2023; CMS Increases Accountable Care Relationships; Lunar New Year Holiday Threatens a COVID Toll in China
The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) anticipates accountable care organizations (ACOs) to grow; Three accountable care initiatives target CMS’ goal by 2030; Chinese Lunar New Year travel threatens a COVID toll in China. Medicare ACO Participation Growth in 2023. New data from the Centers for Medicare &...
ajmc.com
Dr Michael Portman Explains How Cardiac Disease Differs Between Pediatric, Adult Patients
During an interview at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago, Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, Seattle Children's Hospital addressed how cardiac disease presents in pediatric vs adult patients. During an interview at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago, the different types of cardiac diseases...
ajmc.com
Integrating Third-Party Apps With Electronic Health Records to Support COVID-19 Response
This study observed a rapid increase in the integration of telehealth- and COVID-19–related apps with electronic health records during the COVID-19 pandemic. Objectives: To (1) track the integration of telehealth- and COVID-19–related apps with electronic health records (EHRs) over time, (2) identify the primary functionality of apps designed to support the COVID-19 response, and (3) examine whether apps available prior to the pandemic added new telehealth- or COVID-19–related functionalities during the pandemic.
ajmc.com
Screening for SMA in Newborns Alleviates Functional Burden, Associated Comorbidities
A study found that screening for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in newborns paired with early access to disease-modifying therapies was effective in alleviating the burden and comorbidities of the disease. The burden and comorbidities of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) can be mitigated through early screening for the disease and early...
Comments / 0