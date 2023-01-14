Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Boston couple gave away $1 million a week last yearAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Related
City of Framingham Announces Route 9 Ramp Closure Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham announced tonight, January 17, after 5:30 p.m. that the off-ramp eastbound on Route 9 heading toward High Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. The ramp is expected to re-open around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18. ‘Sewer maintenance work will be...
Arthur W. Hurst, 68
ASHLAND – Arthur W. Hurst, 68, of Ashland passed away on Thursday January 12, 2023 at MGH of heart and kidney failure surrounded by his loved ones. The son of the late Edward (Skip) and June Hurst, born and raised in Natick. He attended Natick schools graduating class of...
Gateway Camera Club Presents Abstract Architecture Photography With Angie McMonigal on January 24
FRAMINGHAM – The Gateway Camera Club presents Abstract Architecture photography –Creativity in Composition with Angie McMonigal on Tuesday, January 24 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Join the Club for a discussion focusing on creative approaches to architectural subjects. Emphasis will be on architectural details and creating...
Natick Redhawks Defeat Framingham Flyers 85-14; Terranova Wins 300-Meter Race
BOSTON – Natick High girls indoor track & field team defeated Framingham High at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Thursday evening, January 12. This was Natick’s first win of the season. The Flyers are still seeking their first team win. Natick’s Lyla Sneed won the dash...
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 5 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bullet to the Brain Ends Argument at Millbury Street Bar,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 5 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Framingham High Girls Sprint Medley Relay Team Qualifies For Nationals
BOSTON – The Framingham High girls indoor track & field sprint medley relay team qualified for nationals this weekend at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center. The Flyers crossed the finish line in third place overall at 4:14.60 minutes. The national cutoff is 4:18 minutes. Senior...
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
PHOTOS: Raising Your Voices Focus of the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast
NATICK – More than 200 people attended the Greater Framingham Community Church’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial celebration breakfast at the Verve Hotel in Framingham on Monday morning. The master of ceremonies was journalist Malcolm Johnson. Johnson quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – “King remarked...
Barbara (Eagan) Cox, 91
FRAMINGHAM – Barbara A. (Eagan) Cox, 91, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Barbara was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ebra (Cotter) Eagan, and the beloved wife of the late Richard C. Cox.
Framingham Police Respond To Saturday Night Fight at Bar
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Route 9 Sports Pub Saturday night for a fight. Police responded to 1186 Worcester Road at 10:20 p.m. “A individual was asked to leave the establishment and began to fight with staff,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “The individual was escorted...
PHOTO GALLERY: Temple Beth Am Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
FRAMINGHAM – Temple Beth Am hosted a 3-hour Day of Service in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr, Sunday afternoon, January 15. The event was organized by Jewish Learning Opportunities for Teens – JLOFT. Families with young kids and teens were encouraged to participate in multiple activities during Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Framingham Police: Driver Hits House
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Indian Head Road on Sunday for a vehicle that hit a house. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on January 15 at 105 Indian Head Road. Driver “went off road and struck a curb and then the house,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
1 Just a reminder that due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday yesterday, trash is on a one-day delayed collection. So if you trash is normally collected on Wednesday, it will be collected curbside on Thursday. 2. The City of Framingham’s Planning Director will speak at the Framingham Business...
WCVB
Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "For many, it is going to start as rain, bur for others a wintery mix," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist David Williams. "The wintry mix will transition to mostly snow for some areas."
Red Knights Defeat Framingham Flyers 3-2
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls ice hockey lost to the Red Knights of Reading High School 3-2 today, January 16, in non-league action. Mikal Franklin mae 18 saves in net. Goals were scored by Ryen Taylor and Carolyn Cotta. Framingham is now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the...
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
Margaret (Emerito) Schulz, Mass General Hospital Registered Nurse
ASHLAND – Margaret M. “Peg” (Emerito) Schulz died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was 85. Peg (lovingly called Marge by her close family) leaves two daughters, Elizabeth McDonald and her husband, Patrick, of Holliston, and Jennifer Cushman of East Longmeadow; as well as three granddaughters: Olivia, Ella, and Lilah Cushman also of East Longmeadow.
Worcester’s LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe to close at end of January
LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe is the latest Worcester establishment to close its doors, owner Olivia Hashesh announced Tuesday. The cafe’s last day in business will be Sunday, Jan. 29. Hashesh told MassLive the choice was a “lifestyle decision,” rather than a financial one, as she wants to spend more time with family.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0