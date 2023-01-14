ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Arthur W. Hurst, 68

ASHLAND – Arthur W. Hurst, 68, of Ashland passed away on Thursday January 12, 2023 at MGH of heart and kidney failure surrounded by his loved ones. The son of the late Edward (Skip) and June Hurst, born and raised in Natick. He attended Natick schools graduating class of...
ASHLAND, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 5 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bullet to the Brain Ends Argument at Millbury Street Bar,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 5 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara (Eagan) Cox, 91

FRAMINGHAM – Barbara A. (Eagan) Cox, 91, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Barbara was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ebra (Cotter) Eagan, and the beloved wife of the late Richard C. Cox.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Hits House

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Indian Head Road on Sunday for a vehicle that hit a house. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on January 15 at 105 Indian Head Road. Driver “went off road and struck a curb and then the house,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "For many, it is going to start as rain, bur for others a wintery mix," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist David Williams. "The wintry mix will transition to mostly snow for some areas."
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Red Knights Defeat Framingham Flyers 3-2

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls ice hockey lost to the Red Knights of Reading High School 3-2 today, January 16, in non-league action. Mikal Franklin mae 18 saves in net. Goals were scored by Ryen Taylor and Carolyn Cotta. Framingham is now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless

There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Margaret (Emerito) Schulz, Mass General Hospital Registered Nurse

ASHLAND – Margaret M. “Peg” (Emerito) Schulz died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was 85. Peg (lovingly called Marge by her close family) leaves two daughters, Elizabeth McDonald and her husband, Patrick, of Holliston, and Jennifer Cushman of East Longmeadow; as well as three granddaughters: Olivia, Ella, and Lilah Cushman also of East Longmeadow.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy