If you have trouble hearing dialogue on your smart TV, you are not alone. This is a common problem with smart TVs where dialogue is either too soft to hear properly or extremely difficult to pick up in films and TV shows. This can happen for a variety of reasons, but it could be fixed by simply adjusting some of your smart TV settings. Here's what you need to know.

1 DAY AGO