9&10 News

What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’

The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Livingston County Veteran Services hosts seminar on funeral benefits

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of military veterans and their families may not know they’re eligible for funeral benefits. “It is a difficult time when someone passes,” said Ramon Baca, Veteran Services Director. “Knowing this information beforehand can help a family tremendously and our veterans can have a proper burial.”
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Later winters ‘hit the pocketbook’ for Mid-Michigan businesses

AURELIUS TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Warm weather in January can take a hit on businesses that rely on snow. “You know this is like record-setting no snow, record-setting temperatures,” said Tyler Brown, Operations Manager at Lansing Lawn and Snow. For warm-weather people, that’s a good thing, but for Lansing...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Scattered showers and how grass can improve your mood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scattered showers will dampen this Tuesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what to expect for the next few days. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top headlines of the morning and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Fire Station returns to service

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Fire Station No. 2 in Jackson is back in service after being closed for over a decade and it’s a good thing because when a fire erupts, timing is everything. “A structure fire doubles in size every 20 seconds,” said Wooden. Years ago, Grady...
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
WILX-TV

See Blue Man Group at the Wharton Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -— More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP will take Cobb Hall Stage for a limited engagement on their new North American tour from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton firefighters rescue sheep trapped on partially-frozen lake

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews rescued a sheep trapped on a frozen lake in Genoa Township Monday. According to authorities, the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to reports of a sheep on Lake Chemung, located just north of Grand River Avenue, between Latson and Door roads. Due to the unpredictable conditions of ice over the winter, crews wasted no time and hoofed it onto the ice to recover the animal.
BRIGHTON, MI

