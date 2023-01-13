Read full article on original website
Related
Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder
A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers battling multiple infections have a higher risk of having severe outcomes.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
wemu.org
COVID-19 variant XBB.1.5 could increase Washtenaw County's 'plateaued' case numbers
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County ticked up a bit, according to the latest data. Although the bigger concern is the new fast-spreading variant which has already arrived in the county. The first confirmed case of the strain in the county was found last week. Washtenaw County...
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
WILX-TV
Livingston County Veteran Services hosts seminar on funeral benefits
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of military veterans and their families may not know they’re eligible for funeral benefits. “It is a difficult time when someone passes,” said Ramon Baca, Veteran Services Director. “Knowing this information beforehand can help a family tremendously and our veterans can have a proper burial.”
WILX-TV
Later winters ‘hit the pocketbook’ for Mid-Michigan businesses
AURELIUS TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Warm weather in January can take a hit on businesses that rely on snow. “You know this is like record-setting no snow, record-setting temperatures,” said Tyler Brown, Operations Manager at Lansing Lawn and Snow. For warm-weather people, that’s a good thing, but for Lansing...
WILX-TV
22 Mid-Michigan schools to receive funding for more police in schools
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - When you send your kids to school, you want them to get a good education, but you’re also probably concerned for their safety. 22 school districts in Mid-Michigan received state funding Tuesday morning to get more police officers in schools. Ingham County had a total...
WILX-TV
Scattered showers and how grass can improve your mood
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scattered showers will dampen this Tuesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what to expect for the next few days. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top headlines of the morning and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire Station returns to service
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Fire Station No. 2 in Jackson is back in service after being closed for over a decade and it’s a good thing because when a fire erupts, timing is everything. “A structure fire doubles in size every 20 seconds,” said Wooden. Years ago, Grady...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
See Blue Man Group at the Wharton Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -— More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP will take Cobb Hall Stage for a limited engagement on their new North American tour from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
WILX-TV
Brighton firefighters rescue sheep trapped on partially-frozen lake
GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews rescued a sheep trapped on a frozen lake in Genoa Township Monday. According to authorities, the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to reports of a sheep on Lake Chemung, located just north of Grand River Avenue, between Latson and Door roads. Due to the unpredictable conditions of ice over the winter, crews wasted no time and hoofed it onto the ice to recover the animal.
Comments / 0