EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and members of the former swim and dive team settled a lawsuit. People on the team filed a federal lawsuit after MSU cut the program in 2020. The lawsuit claimed that not having the program is a Title IX violation, which is a law that makes sure universities that get federal money are offering equal opportunities to men and women athletes. MSU said it cut the program because it did not have the money.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO