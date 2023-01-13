Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
WILX-TV
Jackson non-profit to provide birthday cakes to underprivileged youth
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Dawn Foods announced on Tuesday a three-year partnership with the national nonprofit For Goodness Cakes. The organization matches volunteer bakers with community organizations to celebrate children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity on special days. The global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor is the first...
WILX-TV
Meet Studio 10 host Claudia Sella
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claudia Sella is WILX’s new Studio 10 host! You may recognize her as she previously worked in WILX’s newsroom. Claudia grew up in West Michigan and graduated from Grand Valley State University. To learn more about Claudia and the rest of the Studio 10...
WILX-TV
East Lansing awarded nearly $750K Drinking Water Asset Management grant
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced last week that East Lansing has been awarded a Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant of nearly $750,000. The grant program was created to protect and enhance drinking water systems. State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East...
WILX-TV
Livingston County Veteran Services hosts seminar on funeral benefits
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of military veterans and their families may not know they’re eligible for funeral benefits. “It is a difficult time when someone passes,” said Ramon Baca, Veteran Services Director. “Knowing this information beforehand can help a family tremendously and our veterans can have a proper burial.”
WILX-TV
Michigan Veterans Facility Authority welcomes new board member
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA), a nine-member board that governs Michigan Veteran Homes welcomed Barry F. Walter, of DeWitt, as its newest board member. Walter is the Clinton County assistant state service officer for the Veteran of Foreign Wars Department of Michigan and holds an...
WILX-TV
See Blue Man Group at the Wharton Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -— More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP will take Cobb Hall Stage for a limited engagement on their new North American tour from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.
WILX-TV
Studio 10 celebrates the their relaunch with Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is back on-air and are celebrating with local businesses. Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes stopped by with their unique and classic flavors. You can find more information about this local favorite baker at https://mrlesliescheesecakes.com/. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Mission Menstruation adds free menstrual products on campus
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gaining access to free menstrual products at Michigan State University is getting a whole lot easier. Mission Menstruation is installing free menstrual product dispensers in bathrooms across campus. You can find them in the women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms in an academic building and residence hall.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township Police Youth Citizens’ Academy to begin in February
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department will be hosting a Youth Citizens’ Academy program comprised of students from area high schools. For seven weeks the Academy will meet once a week starting Wednesday, Feb. 15 through March 29. Classes will be held at the police department from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WILX-TV
Brighton firefighters rescue sheep trapped on partially-frozen lake
GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews rescued a sheep trapped on a frozen lake in Genoa Township Monday. According to authorities, the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to reports of a sheep on Lake Chemung, located just north of Grand River Avenue, between Latson and Door roads. Due to the unpredictable conditions of ice over the winter, crews wasted no time and hoofed it onto the ice to recover the animal.
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire Station returns to service
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Fire Station No. 2 in Jackson is back in service after being closed for over a decade and it’s a good thing because when a fire erupts, timing is everything. “A structure fire doubles in size every 20 seconds,” said Wooden. Years ago, Grady...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
WILX-TV
City of Grand Ledge addresses water main break on Elizabeth St.
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break on Elizabeth Street is being addressed by the City of Grand Ledge’s Department of Public Services staff, according to the City’s Facebook page. Some residents may experience discolored water coming from their taps due to the water main break.
WILX-TV
Missing 72-year-old woman with dementia returns home
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman who was sought by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office returned home. According to authorities, 72-year-old Vicky Graham is believed to have left Bowne Township just after noon in a brown 2013 Buick Enclave with the license plate EDL1422. Authorities said Graham suffers...
WILX-TV
Settlement reached in MSU swim team lawsuit
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and members of the former swim and dive team settled a lawsuit. People on the team filed a federal lawsuit after MSU cut the program in 2020. The lawsuit claimed that not having the program is a Title IX violation, which is a law that makes sure universities that get federal money are offering equal opportunities to men and women athletes. MSU said it cut the program because it did not have the money.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale welcomes another business, Fether Studios to its historic downtown
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A new business will be added to the City of Hillsdale’s historic downtown on Jan. 27., A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Fether Studios is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday. Fether Studios, located at 20 N. Howell Street, Hillsdale, is...
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s Matt Weiss put on leave amid police investigation according to reports
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football’s co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been suspended after a police investigation involving a report of computer access crimes according to a report from ESPN. Weiss has been away from the team and has not been recruiting for the Wolverines. The University of...
WILX-TV
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting. According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.
