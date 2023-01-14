We hear a lot these days of the many achievements of the NFT space, whether its collections breaking sales records or the industry achieving mainstream support. At the same time however, we also hear of NFTs being stolen in hacks, which consequently makes asset security a top priority. So, to bring a little stability to the industry, German cybersecurity firm, UBIRCH, has developed its new ‘know-your-customer token (KYCT).’ This token will essentially allow for the easy identification of crypto wallet holders as well as the origins of the assets stored within them.

