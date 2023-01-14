Read full article on original website
Wood and fiber combine in beautiful ways
We don’t generally see wood combined with fiber especially in creative and artistic ways. Well, over at Ella Robinson’s blog she has compiled a great collection of wood and fiber artistic pieces that are sure to inspire and spark your creativity. Look around at wood from nature or your leftover project wood bin and see if you can find something that might be interesting with a bit of fiber on it.
How to make an Alice in Wonderland magic wand with recycled heart cards
Who doesn’t love a magic wand? We all wish we had one at one point or another. You could use heart playing cards or you could recycled last year’s Valentine’s Day cards. Pop on over to the blog A Penny for my Thoughts to see the step by step instructions on how to may a Queen of Hearts recycled playing card magic wand. Then make one for all your friends….because everyone needs a magic wand.
Easy Heart Shaped Valentine with Altered Envelope
This cute quick and easy heart shaped Valentine’s Day Card from Cathy Z. would be simple to mass produce a bunch for co-workers or classmates. Since this card is an unusual shape and size Cathy needed a custom envelope so she altered a standard A2 size to fit what she needed, so clever!
How to make an adorable and easy scrap fabric lion decoration
I am one of those crafters that saves every little scrap of fabric. Why? Because there are projects like this lion that they are perfect for. Pop on over to the blog Milk Magazine to see the step by step tutorial on how to make a scrap fabric and recycled cardboard lion head decoration. I bet this could be made with yarn scraps or recycled clothing strips?
DIY Friendship Bracelets Tutorial
Friendship bracelets have a long history of being a symbol of friendship and connection. They have been popular for many years, and have recently made a comeback as a fun and nostalgic craft project. These bracelets were particularly popular in the 90s, and it’s easy to see why. They are a simple and inexpensive way to show your friends how much you care.
Free Pattern – Aqueous Throw Blanket
As a crocheter, I know the joy and satisfaction that comes from creating something beautiful and functional with your own two hands. That’s why I am excited to share with you the Aqueous Throw pattern from Mary Maxim. This free pattern allows you to crochet a luxurious throw that is perfect for snuggling up on the couch, or adding a touch of warmth and style to any room in your home.
Get Simple Style with this Easy Vest Knitting Pattern
I love Japanese knitting patterns. Of course not every designer from that country has the same style, but in general, many Japanese knitting patterns have a spare but stylish look, with just enough details to make them interesting to knit and wear. Take this vest knitting pattern, UraUe by Natsuko...
More Tips on Getting the Perfect Knitting Gauge
One of the key parts of learning how to knit well is understanding gauge. While there are plenty of knitters who say they never check their gauge, it’s a good idea to get in the habit of making and properly measuring your gauge if you want to knit garments that fit or other projects that come out the size you intend.
