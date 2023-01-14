Body Jacquelin Monique Bringham Engelking, 59, of Newkirk passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 15th, 2023. Jackie was born on July 19, 1963 to Jack and Donna Bringham in Blackwell, Oklahoma. During her years at Blackwell High School and vo-tech, she worked at both Graves Drug Store and Dairy Queen. During her senior year, Jackie was the Blackwell High School Wrestling Queen and later got to watch her own boys compete in the sport she loved. After graduating from Blackwell High School in 1981, Jackie took a job at the Kay County Courthouse in Newkirk where she would work in the Court Clerk’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office for the next 30+ years before retiring in 2014.

