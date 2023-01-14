Read full article on original website
Johnny Ray Caudle
Johnny Caudle, 79, passed peacefully at his home December 11, 2022 after a short but graceful and courageous battle with cancer. Johnny was born to John F. and Florence R. Caudle on October 31, 1943 in Enid, OK. Johnny dedicated his life to making others better and supporting their efforts. He began and ended his professional career in education, spending most of his career teaching science, history, and psychology. His early teaching career was interrupted by a stint in the U. S. Army, including a tour in South Korea.
Lela Frances Johnson Welch
Body Lela Frances Johnson Welch, died on January 11, 2023, in Tulsa, OK. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 19, 2023, with Reverends Lois and Francis Barley officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Jacquelin Monique Bringham Engelking
Body Jacquelin Monique Bringham Engelking, 59, of Newkirk passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 15th, 2023. Jackie was born on July 19, 1963 to Jack and Donna Bringham in Blackwell, Oklahoma. During her years at Blackwell High School and vo-tech, she worked at both Graves Drug Store and Dairy Queen. During her senior year, Jackie was the Blackwell High School Wrestling Queen and later got to watch her own boys compete in the sport she loved. After graduating from Blackwell High School in 1981, Jackie took a job at the Kay County Courthouse in Newkirk where she would work in the Court Clerk’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office for the next 30+ years before retiring in 2014.
Robert Dieter Childs
April 27, 1962January 6, 2023 Robert was born in Pawnee Oklahoma to Karel Childs and Horst Stuber of Germany. Dieter as he was known, was adopted and raised by John J. and Rachel Dailey Childs. He is the youngest brother of John, Barbra, Shirley, Don, Hank, Debbie, Mitchell and Charles Childs. He has one sister Andrea Felenda from Germany. Dieter graduated from Red Rock before enlisting in the…
Gary Lynn Hull
Gary Lynn Hull passed away peacefully in his home on January 2nd, 2023 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He was born on September 30, 1946 to Betty Dever Hull. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hull, and his two sisters, Karen Justice and Janice Marlow of Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Three pointers smother Wildcats
The Ponca City Wildcats found themselves buried in an avalanche of three-point baskets Friday night as they lost an 83-62 decision to the Midwest City Bombers in a game played in Robson Field House. The Bombers lived up to their name by successfully launching long-range strikes against Ponca City. Midwest City connected on 17 of its beyond the arc launches, accounting for 51 of its 83 points. …
Midwest City gets past Lady Cats
In a fiercely competitive contest, the No. 8 ranked Midwest City Lady Bombers defeated the Ponca City Lady Cats 52-43 Friday night in Po-Hi’s Robson Field House. The Lady Cats led 14 -13 after one quarter, but then suffered through a second period when they were held to four points. Midwest City, meanwhile scored 13 to take a 26-18 lead at halftime. The rest of the game was pretty evenly played…
Several PCPS bond projects to start this year
In October of 2021, the Ponca City Public School’s $49.7 million bond project was passed. PCPS began several project throughout 2022, but a bulk of the larger construction projects will begin in 2023, with many during the summer. The schools are anticipating having nearly $33 million in active construction by June 30 of this year. The first of these new projects for this calendar year will be…
