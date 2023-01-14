Read full article on original website
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
Flooded Toilets Could Have Caused The Autopilot of a Delta Air Flight to New York to Keep On Disconnecting
Investigators are probing an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines jet from Prague in the Czech Republic to New York JFK in which the autopilot repeatedly disconnected, forcing the pilots to declare an emergency and nearly diverting to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland. But while the incident occurred back on...
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane
A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Passengers' hats and belongings were sucked out of a plane after a door swung open mid-flight, report says
Shortly after take-off, the rear entry ramp door of the Russian charter flight slid open, per the Independent.
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash. While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.
Airline Passenger Blasts “Fake Service Dog” Being Seated Next to Their “Real” One
Remember that wild time when everyone was trying to pass any type of creature they could get their hands on as an emotional support animal to bring aboard an airplane with them? Everything from peacocks to tortoises to goats and monkeys and turkeys, people have tried to attach "emotional support" to anything they could put their hands on.
Casting Couch? Kuwait Airways Forces Prospective Flight Attendants To Undress For “Research Purposes”
Kuwait Airways is taking heat after recruiters in Spain asked prospective female flight attendants to undress down to their undergarments so their bodies could be examined. Kuwait Airways Asks Flight Attendant Recruits To Undress During Job Interview. El Diario interviewed a trio of flight attendant candidates who had interviewed for...
JetBlue flight carrying 127 people is evacuated after passenger's phone charger catches fire
A JetBlue flight was evacuated at New York's JFK International Airport Saturday night after a passenger's phone charger caught fire.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
The code you never want to see on your boarding pass as it could make you miss your flight
NEXT time you're heading to the airport check your boarding pass before you arrive. And if you see SSSS on it, you could even end up being late for your flight. The code stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection" which means that the passenger has been selected for additional screening by security.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
