Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
Shooting suspect arrested in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in Newark, officials say
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Newark on Monday, authorities said. Omar Rivera, a 38-year-old Belleville resident, was fatally shot in the 300 block of North 7th Street in Newark around 12:30 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting […]
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say
A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
Newark police investigating home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing
YONKERS, NY – A Yonkers Police Department detention officer examining articles of clothing of a suspect inside the Central Booking Facility required medical attention after coming into contact with Fentanyl. On Thursday, the female employee was administered three doses of Narcan to revive her. The Central Booking Facility was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Hazmat teams arrived on scene to investigate. The post Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homicides and other violent crimes went down substantially in Trenton from 2021 to 2022
Trenton’s homicide total for 2022 dropped 45% from the year before. Sexual assaults, theft and robbery were also down about 20% from the year before. And Trenton police recovered 354 illegal guns.
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are seeking a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a ‘lewd act’ in the presence of a 21-year-old female subway passenger. The incident happened inside the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve. Today, police released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large. After exposing himself, the suspect fled the station. The post NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
Cops arrest wanted NYC murder suspect Dayshawn Vaughns in Georgia
A second suspect has been arrested in a Fourth of July Brooklyn deli shooting that left two young men dead and another wounded, police said. The accused killer, Dayshawn Vaughns, 22, of Queens, was nabbed in Georgia, cops said. Vaughns was arrested Thursday, according to Georgia authorities, who said investigators...
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
Brooklyn man, 71, shot in own home during attempted robbery, cops searching for 2 women
A 71-year-old man was shot in the chest in his Brooklyn home on Sunday as two women attempted to rob him, according to police. The women knocked on his door on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. and demanded cash.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for breaking into 6 vehicles in Newark
Newark police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into six vehicles on Tuesday. Police say the man climbed a fence in the 500 block of 18th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Officers say he threw the stolen items, including clothes, bed sheets, purses and cookware, from six cars...
Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town
Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
124K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3