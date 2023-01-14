GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO