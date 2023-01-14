ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Police investigating Magnolia shooting

MAGNOLIA, DE – A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach multiple times by an unknown gunman in Magnolia on Sunday. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 4:03 p.m., troopers responded to Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres regarding a man who had been shot. “Troopers contacted the 32-year-old victim, who had been shot in his abdomen an unknown number of times,” DSP said in a statement. “The victim was flown to an area hospital for emergency surgery, where he is currently in stable condition.” No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating Magnolia shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
MAGNOLIA, DE
Shore News Network

Shooting suspect arrested in Howell

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
Shore News Network

Lewes man arrested for aggravated assault after weekend gun incident

LEWES, DE – A Lewes man has been arrested after arguing with a 37-year-old woman and pointing a gun at her. He fired a single shot and missed. Today, police announced the arrest of Timothy Littleton, 33. At around 11:15 pm on Saturday, police arrived at a home in the 20000 block of Plantations Road in Lewes for the report of a domestic disturbance where a gun was fired. “The ensuing investigation revealed that Littleton had a verbal argument with a 37-year-old female acquaintance inside the residence,” the Delaware State Police reported today. “During the argument, Littleton displayed a handgun The post Lewes man arrested for aggravated assault after weekend gun incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
LEWES, DE
CBS Philly

Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia

A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
CRABTREE, PA
orangeandbluepress.com

11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested

11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police

A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar to open location in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new spot to grab a drink or bite to eat with your four-legged friend is coming to the Jersey Shore. Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar is opening a second location in Atlantic City.It will be located on Atlantic Avenue and is expected to open this spring.Local artist Heather Deegan Hires is creating a mural on the outside wall of the building.While dogs won't be allowed inside, dog-friendly outdoor seating will be complete with fresh water and treats for your pup.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
