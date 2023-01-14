Read full article on original website
Police investigating Magnolia shooting
MAGNOLIA, DE – A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach multiple times by an unknown gunman in Magnolia on Sunday. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 4:03 p.m., troopers responded to Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres regarding a man who had been shot. “Troopers contacted the 32-year-old victim, who had been shot in his abdomen an unknown number of times,” DSP said in a statement. “The victim was flown to an area hospital for emergency surgery, where he is currently in stable condition.” No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating Magnolia shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting suspect arrested in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howell, NJ homeowner arrested after shooting at intruders, report says
HOWELL — A homeowner is facing legal trouble after firing his gun at intruders in his driveway. Police said the Carrie Drive resident heard his car alarm go off on Saturday night and then fired several shots at a group of people running from his driveway into a waiting vehicle, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.
Police: Man Wanted, Officer Pinned in Car Door During Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Shoplifting
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, is on the run following a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to CVS on Tilton Road Sunday for a report...
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured including child
Two people have died and four others were injured, including a young child, following four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday evening.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old man who had been shot...
Lewes man arrested for aggravated assault after weekend gun incident
LEWES, DE – A Lewes man has been arrested after arguing with a 37-year-old woman and pointing a gun at her. He fired a single shot and missed. Today, police announced the arrest of Timothy Littleton, 33. At around 11:15 pm on Saturday, police arrived at a home in the 20000 block of Plantations Road in Lewes for the report of a domestic disturbance where a gun was fired. “The ensuing investigation revealed that Littleton had a verbal argument with a 37-year-old female acquaintance inside the residence,” the Delaware State Police reported today. “During the argument, Littleton displayed a handgun The post Lewes man arrested for aggravated assault after weekend gun incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
Man wanted in shoplifting, assault of EHT officer
A shoplifting suspect is wanted after he allegedly injured an Egg Harbor Township officer while fleeing the scene Sunday. Police were called to the CVS on Tilton Road on Sunday for a shoplifting in progress, Lt. Larry Graham said. Sgt. Brett Fair arrived and confronted the man as he left...
fox29.com
Officials: Police search for suspect in SUV after man is shot and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Tioga and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, they say, in an SUV. According to officials, police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street, in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood, early Sunday, about 4 a.m.
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
americanmilitarynews.com
Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia
A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
orangeandbluepress.com
11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested
11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
Woman riding in Lyft injured during road rage shooting on Vine Street Expressway
Police say the driver of the Nissan pulled alongside the driver side of the Hyundai and lowered the vehicle's window. The driver then fired three shots at the Hyundai.
Fire destroys home in Willingboro, New Jersey
The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.
Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
Who killed Jimel Quann in Camden? $5,000 reward offered for info
Jimel Quann was with a group of people hanging around the intersection of the 200 block of Marlton Pike when he was shot dead.
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police
A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar to open location in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new spot to grab a drink or bite to eat with your four-legged friend is coming to the Jersey Shore. Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar is opening a second location in Atlantic City.It will be located on Atlantic Avenue and is expected to open this spring.Local artist Heather Deegan Hires is creating a mural on the outside wall of the building.While dogs won't be allowed inside, dog-friendly outdoor seating will be complete with fresh water and treats for your pup.
