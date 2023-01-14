ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

E-Man
2d ago

It was Murphy. He needs more money to give to these illegal undocumented immigrant invaders and in his pocket.

Shore News Network

Shooting suspect arrested in Howell

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are seeking a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a ‘lewd act’ in the presence of a 21-year-old female subway passenger. The incident happened inside the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve. Today, police released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large. After exposing himself, the suspect fled the station. The post NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police investigating home invasion

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident

NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

One dead in Secaucus fire

SECAUCUS, NJ – An early morning fire in Secaucus is being investigated by arson detectives with the Secaucus Police Department after one person was found dead inside the three-story apartment building. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 200 block of Meadow Lane, with occupants reportedly trapped inside. After putting out the fire, firefighters located one person inside the building who was unconscious. That victim was later pronounced dead. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said it will provide more details later today, only saying, “The fire at 220 Meadow Lane is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office along The post One dead in Secaucus fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Shore News Network

Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion

BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn home was broken into while the occupants were inside Just after midnight on Sunday. According to police, the suspect forced his way into a home on Bon Air Avenue armed with two semi-automatic handguns. “The suspect physically assaulted one of the victims and demanded property from them. The suspect fled the residence and entered a white coupe or sedan and drove away,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported today. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. The post Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested

11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police

NEW YORK, NY – Police on Staten Island late Monday night announced they are searching for 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith. Detectives with the 121st Precinct said Garcia-Smith left her home at 3 pm and never returned. Now police and her family are concerned for her safety. As of 11:30 pm on Monday, she is still missing. She was last seen at her home on Wright Avenue in Staten Island. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, and black glasses.   Anyone with information The post Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire

NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing

YONKERS, NY – A Yonkers Police Department detention officer examining articles of clothing of a suspect inside the Central Booking Facility required medical attention after coming into contact with Fentanyl. On Thursday, the female employee was administered three doses of Narcan to revive her. The Central Booking Facility was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Hazmat teams arrived on scene to investigate. The post Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
