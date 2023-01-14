Read full article on original website
E-Man
2d ago
It was Murphy. He needs more money to give to these illegal undocumented immigrant invaders and in his pocket.
Fire destroys home in Willingboro, New Jersey
The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.
Howell, NJ homeowner arrested after shooting at intruders, report says
HOWELL — A homeowner is facing legal trouble after firing his gun at intruders in his driveway. Police said the Carrie Drive resident heard his car alarm go off on Saturday night and then fired several shots at a group of people running from his driveway into a waiting vehicle, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.
Shooting suspect arrested in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Investigate Attempted Car Theft
POINT PLEASANT BEACH – The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is currently investigating an attempted vehicle theft that occurred early this morning at a local Dunkin Donuts. The victim was at the Dunkin Donuts on Route 35 South at around 8:22 a.m. when an unknown man tried to open...
NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are seeking a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a ‘lewd act’ in the presence of a 21-year-old female subway passenger. The incident happened inside the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve. Today, police released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large. After exposing himself, the suspect fled the station. The post NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
Newark police investigating home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 52, dead after jump from Bayonne Bridge on Friday, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 52-year-old man who jumped off the Bayonne Bridge on Friday was pronounced dead soon after at a nearby hospital, officials said over the weekend. The man was located at around 9:40 a.m. by NYPD Harbor patrol in the water near the bridge, according to a spokeswoman for the Port Authority Police Department.
Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in Secaucus fire
SECAUCUS, NJ – An early morning fire in Secaucus is being investigated by arson detectives with the Secaucus Police Department after one person was found dead inside the three-story apartment building. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 200 block of Meadow Lane, with occupants reportedly trapped inside. After putting out the fire, firefighters located one person inside the building who was unconscious. That victim was later pronounced dead. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said it will provide more details later today, only saying, “The fire at 220 Meadow Lane is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office along The post One dead in Secaucus fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn home was broken into while the occupants were inside Just after midnight on Sunday. According to police, the suspect forced his way into a home on Bon Air Avenue armed with two semi-automatic handguns. “The suspect physically assaulted one of the victims and demanded property from them. The suspect fled the residence and entered a white coupe or sedan and drove away,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported today. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. The post Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
orangeandbluepress.com
11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested
11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
Police: Man accused of shooting at ride-share taxi outside girlfriend's Howell home
Police say witnesses told them that a man shot at a group of people allegedly fleeing from his driveway.
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police
NEW YORK, NY – Police on Staten Island late Monday night announced they are searching for 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith. Detectives with the 121st Precinct said Garcia-Smith left her home at 3 pm and never returned. Now police and her family are concerned for her safety. As of 11:30 pm on Monday, she is still missing. She was last seen at her home on Wright Avenue in Staten Island. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, and black glasses. Anyone with information The post Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire
NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing
YONKERS, NY – A Yonkers Police Department detention officer examining articles of clothing of a suspect inside the Central Booking Facility required medical attention after coming into contact with Fentanyl. On Thursday, the female employee was administered three doses of Narcan to revive her. The Central Booking Facility was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Hazmat teams arrived on scene to investigate. The post Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
NYPD warns that car thieves are targeting vehicles at gas stations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Community Affairs division posted to its Twitter account warning residents to be careful while pumping their gas because car thieves are targeting vehicles at stations. “Protect your vehicle at the pump with the following tips from our Crime Prevention Division,” the tweet states....
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
