Brother charged for deadly stabbing in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A 43-year-old man is dead and his older brother in custody after a stabbing on January 4th. According to police, detectives arrested 55-year-old Antonio Ward for the stabbing death of his brother 43-year-old Tiron Tyler. On January 4, at approximately 10:05 am, officers responded to the 7100 block of Beltz Drive for the report of a stabbing. “Once on scene, officers located Tyler suffering from stab wounds. Officers took Ward into custody on the scene. At the time, he was charged with attempted murder,” police said. Tyler died five days later on January 9th from his injuries. Ward is in custody and the State Attorney’s Office The post Brother charged for deadly stabbing in District Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Temple Hills had just delivered grocery order: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say the man who was shot and killed Friday night in Temple Hills had just delivered a grocery store order before he was murdered. Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Afton Street around 11:15 p.m. where they found 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Md. inside his SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woman stabbed and killed in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – A 33-year-old woman was stabbed and killed outside a home in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in Laurel Saturday night. At around 9:30 pm, police officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley of Laurel dead when t hey arrived to perform a welfare check. Dudley was stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have identified a suspect and are currently working the State Attorney’s Office to proceed with charges. The suspect was not identified. The post Woman stabbed and killed in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Searching For Individual In Ongoing Investigation.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Frederick Police. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating an individual in an ongoing investigation. No details are available on what the investigation is all about. Anyone who has seen this person is asked to contact...
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
rockvillenights.com
Rockville school burglarized
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a school last night, January 14, 2023. The burglary took place at a school in the 600 block of Great Falls Road at 8:33 PM Saturday. Julius West Middle School is on that block.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate Muncaster Mill Road Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred the morning of Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Aspen Hill. At approximately 7:23 a.m., Montgomery County Police...
Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Fairfax County After Being Taken With Stolen Car: Police
A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike…
Wbaltv.com
Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8K offered for info in fatal shooting at gas station
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Food delivery driver robbed and stabbed in Pikesville
PIKESVILLE, MD – A food delivery driver was robbed and stabbed Saturday night while making a delivery in the area of Sudbrook Lane. According to police, the driver was approached by multiple suspects who demanded the driver give them money. After complying with the demand, one suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the driver in the upper body. The male victim was transported to an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, the Baltimore County Police Department said today. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Pikesville Precinct are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them at (410) The post Food delivery driver robbed and stabbed in Pikesville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame
SEVERNA PARK, MD – A Severna Park man was woken up by gunfire outside his home on Saint Ives Drive and noticed a bullet lodged inside his bedroom picture frame. Police said the victim heard “loud booms” early Friday morning between 5:30 am and 5:45 am. When he woke up he found two holes in the front door of his home and the bullet lodged inside a picture frame. The second bullet passed through the home, police said. During their investigation, police found a third bullet impact in the brick facade of the home. Nobody was injured in the shooting. The post Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame appeared first on Shore News Network.
23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
mocoshow.com
Firearm Recovered From Vehicle Found With Bullet Holes in Germantown
Evidence of a shooting was found at a crash scene on Shakespeare Blvd, north of Germantown Rd, behind Neelsville Middle School in Germantown on Sunday evening. According to MCPD, “The preliminarily on scene investigation has revealed that at approximately 6:41 p.m., MCP officers responded to the intersection of Neelsville Church Rd. and Shakespeare Blvd. and located a vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes and a firearm. Officers have not located any victim(s) or suspect(s).”
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Armed Robbery of Food Truck
Per Takoma Park Police: On 01/13/2023, at approximately 4:00 pm, Takoma Park Police officers responded to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, for the report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier. Upon arrival, officers met with the business owner, who advised on today’s date at approximately 2:00 pm, two Hispanic males stepped into the food truck and one suspect presented what appeared to be a handgun. The suspects demanded cash from the food truck workers. The two suspects fled the scene southbound on New Hampshire Avenue on foot.
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
Police ID Gaithersburg Man Killed In Head-On Rockville Crash
New details have been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police after a 30-year-old Gaithersburg man was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Eddy Thomas Jara, of Gaithersburg, was killed shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 after crossing over the double yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic and striking a Ford Escape near the intersection of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Road in Rockville.
