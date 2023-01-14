Read full article on original website
14-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department’s 52nd Precinct has issued a missing child bulletin for a 14-year-old male who was last seen Friday afternoon. Police said 14-year-old Cain Pemel left his Grand Course home in the Bronx at around 1:45 pm on Friday and has not been seen since. He is described as a male, approximately 5’4″ tall, weighing 145 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair; last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at The post 14-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department today announced a woman missing since last week could be in the city, or perhaps Harlem. The department issued the following missing persons statement today: Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown, who was reported missing to Morristown Police on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ms. Glover, who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem, was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 inside Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store, located at 239 West 125th Street, in New York City. Detectives investigating this incident seek the The post Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old boy reported missing in Burlington
BURLINGTON, NJ – A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in Burlington and police are asking the public to keep an eye out. The City of Burlington Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Josiah Edwards, a 13-year-old male, was last seen on Saturday morning, January 14th. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the police department at 609-386-3300 or call 911. The post 13-year-old boy reported missing in Burlington appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police
NEW YORK, NY – Police on Staten Island late Monday night announced they are searching for 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith. Detectives with the 121st Precinct said Garcia-Smith left her home at 3 pm and never returned. Now police and her family are concerned for her safety. As of 11:30 pm on Monday, she is still missing. She was last seen at her home on Wright Avenue in Staten Island. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, and black glasses. Anyone with information The post Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in Secaucus fire
SECAUCUS, NJ – An early morning fire in Secaucus is being investigated by arson detectives with the Secaucus Police Department after one person was found dead inside the three-story apartment building. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 200 block of Meadow Lane, with occupants reportedly trapped inside. After putting out the fire, firefighters located one person inside the building who was unconscious. That victim was later pronounced dead. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said it will provide more details later today, only saying, “The fire at 220 Meadow Lane is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office along The post One dead in Secaucus fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash
A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Shooting suspect arrested in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
Police Investigate Attempted Car Theft
POINT PLEASANT BEACH – The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is currently investigating an attempted vehicle theft that occurred early this morning at a local Dunkin Donuts. The victim was at the Dunkin Donuts on Route 35 South at around 8:22 a.m. when an unknown man tried to open...
Double Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Hazlet, takes the lives of mother and daughter.
This article will be updated as confirmed reports come in. Above photo is beloved Hazlet mom, Jackie Montanaro. HAZLET, NJ: Double Tragedy strikes in the Township of Hazlet, NJ. A house fire erupted after midnight Thursday night, (early Friday at approx. 12:30 a.m.), at 10 Brookside Avenue, Hazlet. According to reports, when first responders arrived on the scene, two family members were entrapped, then extracted, and brought to the hospital. The fire remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's office. “Although we do not believe the fire is suspicious in nature, the fire is under active investigation,’’ said Christopher Swendeman, spokesman for the prosecutor’s...
One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire
NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police investigating home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
YAHOO!
Man shot in Asbury Park, prosecutor seeks witnesses
ASBURY PARK - Monmouth County authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night near Asbury Park Village that left a man in critical condition. Asbury Park police responded to a call at 9:33 p.m. Saturday at the Asbury Park Village apartments, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The man told officers he was shot at a local deli by an unknown masked person, authorities said.
NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are seeking a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a ‘lewd act’ in the presence of a 21-year-old female subway passenger. The incident happened inside the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve. Today, police released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large. After exposing himself, the suspect fled the station. The post NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million […]
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing
NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old woman from Brooklyn was last seen leaving Brooklyn College last Monday, and now the police and family members are beginning to worry about her safety. Rhea Butt, 19, of Ocean Parkway, was last seen leaving Brooklyn College on Monday, January 19 at 10 am. She has not been seen since. She is described by the NYPD as a female, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers. Detectives with the 61st Precinct are asking anyone with information The post A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
