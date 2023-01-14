Read full article on original website
Man accused of forcing teen girl into car at gunpoint, assaults her '8-10 times,' court docs read
The 24-year-old suspect openly admitted to picking up the 13-year-old, forcing her into an apartment, and "assaulted her 8 to 10 times," court documents read.
Bronx thief shoves woman to ground, snatches $1,850 that flew from purse
The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect in last Friday morning’s robbery at E. Kingsbridge Road and E. 194th Street in Fordham Manor.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
Woman critically injured in shooting at Long Island bar, suspect at large
A woman was critically injured after a shooting in a Long Island bar early Sunday, authorities said.
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Man asks to borrow victim's cellphone on BK street, transfers himself money on Cash App
Police are searching for a man who used a victim’s cell phone to transfer himself money through Cash App earlier this month.
Woman Who Was Eight Months Pregnant Repeatedly Stabbed in Uterus Then Lit Ablaze by Brother
Just two days before N-Kya Rebecca Logan’s brutal murder, the happy 26-year-old was at her baby shower surrounded by loved ones who were helping her celebrate the expected delivery of her child. But in a vicious and cruel act of evil, her brother cut both Logan and her unborn...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Police asking for help identifying woman found wandering near Cross Bronx Expressway
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who was found wandering the streets of the Bronx Monday morning.
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Moment furious Italian jeweller, 67, opens fire on gang of robbers shooting two dead
An Italian jeweller opened fire on a gang of robbers and shot two dead after they raided his boutique and tied up his daughter. Mario Roggero, 67, shot and killed two robbers in Grinzane Cavour on April 28 an attempted theft in the afternoon around 6.30pm by three men armed with a knife and a pistol which later turned out to be fake.
Police search for woman who snatched Brooklyn commuter's purse, punched her in face
Police are searching for a woman who punched a 26-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station after robbing her last month. The attacker approached the woman on a southbound F train and snatched her purse around 10:35 p.m., according to officials.
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Texas Couple Wrongfully Arrested For Murder, Spent Christmas In Jail
“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime."
Two men found dead under suspicious circumstances in NYC, cops say
Two men were found dead in Brooklyn and Queens Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances – one in bed covered in blood and the other in a parked vehicle, cops said. A 53-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a vehicle at 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica around 10:20 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man, also 53, was found around 11 a.m. in his bed “in a pool of blood” inside 706 Hinsdale Street in East New York, according to police. There were no signs of trauma to the body, cops said. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death in each case. Police were investigating.
New York man pleads guilty to hate crime charges in head-stomping death of Chinese immigrant
A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter as a hate crime for the brutal beating of Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who died months after he was attacked while out collecting cans to earn money. Ma, 61, suffered a traumatic brain injury from the 2021 attack and...
