Comedians Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer part of tour stopping in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Five big names in comedy are coming to Baltimore this Spring, the CFG Bank Arena announced Tuesday. The "Straight Jokes! No Chaser" comedy tour is hosted by Mike Epps of "Next Friday" fame, and he's bringing comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly to the city on April 14.
Comedian and actor Leslie Jones on guest-hosting "The Daily Show"
Comedian and actor Leslie Jones joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what to expect when she guest-hosts "The Daily Show."
